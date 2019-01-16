THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket maid caught hiding 2,600 meth pills, 3kg of cannabis in client’s house

PHUKET: An anti-narcotics team led by Border Patrol Police have arrested a maid from Chalong who was hiding 2,600 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and three kilograms of packed cannabis in a client’s home in Rawai.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 January 2019, 08:58PM

The drugs were found stashed at a house in Saiyuan, Rawai, that the maid was hired to clean. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

The drugs were found stashed at a house in Saiyuan, Rawai, that the maid was hired to clean. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

The drugs were found stashed at a house in Saiyuan, Rawai, that the maid was hired to clean. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

The drugs were found stashed at a house in Saiyuan, Rawai, that the maid was hired to clean. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

The drugs were found stashed at a house in Saiyuan, Rawai, that the maid was hired to clean. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

The drugs were found stashed at a house in Saiyuan, Rawai, that the maid was hired to clean. Photo: Border Patrol Police 425

Police explained in their report that the raid followed the arrest on Monday (Jan 14) of Yoh “Phen” Longor, who had been charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Yoh told police that she got the drugs from Wanli “Mai” Eadkerd, age 47, who cleans homes in Rawai for a living.

Yoh even told police of that exact address in Soi Yanui, in Saiyuan, Rawai, where they would find Wanli later that day.

The officers set up camp and kept the house under watch. The officers also brought the suspect Yoh with them to identify Wanli.

By 4:30pm Wanli arrived, as expected. Undercover officers approached her and the identified themselves as police officers, and took Wanli to Chalong Police Station for questioning.

A subsequent search of the home found 2,600 ya bah pills hidden in a storeroom at the back of the house.

The pills were packed in 13 blue and black reusable plastic bags, which were covered with yellow paper which was embossed with “999”.

Each of the smaller blue and black reusable bags contained 198 orange pills and two green pills. The orange-coloured pills were embossed with the letters “WY”, police noted.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Police also found three one-kilo packs of cannabis. Each pack was wrapped in gold paper, and the three packs were all wrapped together in a green Kerry Express package, police noted in their report.

Wanli confessed that the drugs were hers, and that she had sold drugs to Yoh.

Wanli also told police that she had bought the ya bah pills from a couple she knew only as “Mr Chai” and “Miss Noo Lek”

She said she did not know their whereabouts, but admitted that she had bought drugs from the couple three times. Each time, Mr Chai and Miss Noo Lek would tell her where to pick up the drugs.

Wanli also explained that she had bought the cannabis from a man through Facebook and had the drugs delivered by “a private transportation company”.

Wanli was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, Category 5 drug (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, police confirmed.

Police noted that they are continuing their investigation into the drug supply chain for that network.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drugs, guns seized in Pa Khlok raid
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Drug runner caught smuggling 195k meth pills into Phuket
Foreigners caught in smuggling tonnes of cannabis oil to Europe
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs
Falling street prices drive spread of drugs in Phuket
Massive speed haul seized in weekend crackdown
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Grenade seized in suburban drug raid
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim
No evidence to back claim of Koh Tao rape, say police
Blockbuster drug haul worth over B2bn in Chiang Rai

 

Phuket community
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

It's not the Police's job you clown. How do you know how the operation was conducted?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Best get yourself some legal advice if you don't understand something or won't accept anythi...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Unless you haven't worked it out, prioritising when poor means staying alive. How do you know t...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

What about the "HiSo's"or influential people as one commentator suggests in another po...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are many oth...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Inhibitors to Thai Justice 101: “I have many things to do. Last month, I had an official meeting i...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

Where's all the sewage from the recent 10000 + Laguna area condos going? ( I'd be one P O...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 