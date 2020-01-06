Kata Rocks
Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

PHUKET: A raid on a house in Wichit early this morning saw 46 people arrested for illegal gambling, police reported earlier today (Jan 6).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 January 2020, 03:43PM

The raid this morning netted 46 gamblers. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Col Bandit Khaosutham, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division, reported that he received a tip-off 00:45am saying that people were gambling in the house, located in Moo 4, Wichit.

Col Bandit together with Wichit Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Thamsan Boonthong and other officers raided the house, where they found people gambling on mahjong.

Among the gamblers arrested were six women, Col Bandit said.

The gamblers ranged from 23 to 47 years old, and most were from Chaing Mai and Chiang Rai, he said.

Police seized six gambling tables, B8,460 cash, gambling chips and other gambling equipment, Col Bandit said in his report.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

All of the gamblers were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for illegal gambling, he noted.

Col Bandit added that the raid was carried out in accordance with a direct order by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri to arrest all gamblers in Phuket.

 

“if anyone has information about illegal gambling in Phuket, please report it by calling the police at hotline 191,” he said.

