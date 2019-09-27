THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket's Magnus Andersson overwhelms to win title

Phuket's Magnus Andersson overwhelms to win title

MUAY THAI: One year on after an epic clash, Magnus Andersson has become the new Lion Fight super-welterweight world champion Magun Andersson, defeating Thailand’s Petsangnuan Sanguanchai by knockout at the main event of Lion Fight 59.


By Poria Mermand

Friday 27 September 2019, 03:14PM

Phuket-based fighter Magnus Andersson is the new Lion Fight super-welterweight world champion. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Phuket-based fighter Magnus Andersson is the new Lion Fight super-welterweight world champion. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson's counter elbow. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson's counter elbow. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson's kick lands nicely in the belly. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson's kick lands nicely in the belly. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Another knock down. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Another knock down. Photo: LA.ST Creative

The fight in action. Photo: LA.ST Creative

The fight in action. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson delivered a devastating KO. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson delivered a devastating KO. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson and his trainer Tim Fisher celebrate. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson and his trainer Tim Fisher celebrate. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson in between rounds. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson in between rounds. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson focuses in on his opponent. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson focuses in on his opponent. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Magnus Andersson with his new title. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Magnus Andersson with his new title. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson and his father embrace in the corner. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson and his father embrace in the corner. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson delivers a knee. Photo: LA.ST Creative

Andersson delivers a knee. Photo: LA.ST Creative

« »

It was the Phuket-based Swede’s first fight in his home country in two years and he brought with him an army of Vikings including his grandmother.

 

Andersson, 25, and Petsangnuan, 31, fought previously in August 2018 at the main event of MX Muay Xtreme ‘Champ of the Champ’, in which several of the promotion’s champions were pitted against each other. The fight lasted only one intense round as Petsangnuan dropped Andersson with a heavy right-hand, softened only with four-ounce MMA gloves, before Andersson managed to stop him with low kicks that left him unable to walk.

 

After the fight, Petsangnuan, an MX, WPMF and WLF champion with almost 200 fights, took to social media to apologise to his fans for his defeat explaining that he could only throw punches due to a knee injury having fought 10-days prior. “Hope to come back with 100% [health] and rematch,” he wrote.

 

One year on and Las Vegas promotion Lion Fight did the necessary and arranged the rematch on Saturday, August 31.

 

Andersson made his debut for the promotion in March this year, beating previously unbeaten Washington Luiz by doctor stoppage in Las Vegas. Five months later in only his second fight with the promotion he was given a title shot in Gothenburg, Sweden – a mere 90-minute drive from his hometown of Halmstad – in what would be Lion Fight’s inaugural event in the country.

 

With much at stake, Andersson went to work, describing his seven-week fight camp as one of the toughest he has endured. “We trained so hard I didn’t need to worry about cutting weight. In fact, I had to eat more than usual to make up for all the calories I was burning.”

 

The event, aired on CBS Sports Network, which boasts a viewership of 61 million, saw nine bouts between high-level fighters from across Europe and Thailand and kicked off adequately with one of the fights of the night between Denmark’s Richie Addo and Thai fighter Wittaya Thawinphrai setting the tone.

 

As the evening of action drew to the main event, the ‘Crazy Viking’ walked out to the tune of “the champ is here”, revelling in the home support that he doesn’t usually have. “I felt more pressure than usual fighting on the main event for a world title in front of family and friends who travelled from all over Sweden,” he admitted. “But I convinced myself it was just another fight with nothing at stake.”

 

As the first of five rounds got underway, both fighters landed punch-kick combinations early. Andersson dominated the centre of the ring as he fought on the front foot, true to his style, while Petsangnuan fought on the outside and had some success throwing the one-two.

 

The second round continued where the first left off with Andersson pressing from the centre and the Thai throwing combinations from the outside. Only 30-seconds in, Petsangnuan landed a big right hand on Andersson’s temple off the jab, putting him down on the canvas for an eight-count. The crowd went silent.

 

The Swede got straight up but was unstable. He weathered the storm on the back foot as Petsangnuan tried to finish him with huge punches. As his head cleared, Andersson slipped a punch and countered with a right elbow seconds after his coach Tim Fisher screamed, “RIGHT ELBOW,” putting him back on the front foot.

 

He pressed forward looking to clinch and threw knees to the body as he closed in, but the Thai fought well at range and stayed on the outside landing shots. With a minute to go in the second, Andersson started to get fired up, gesturing at Petsangnuan with his tongue out in a Maori-like expression of madness. The crowd erupted. Then, as the Thai threw punches, Andersson slipped and countered with a short right-hook which put Petsangnuan down onto the ropes before a knee to the body put him on the canvas. During the eight-count he complained about the knee and came back with fury. The round ended with both fighters trading heavily.

 

“He’s getting tired,” Fisher told his fighter during the break. “More pressure in the next round. Knees, elbows, body shots. Start to punish him.”

 

Petsangnuan looked dominant early in the third throwing heavy combinations as Andersson covered up. But the Viking kept going forward and landed a big right hand that dazed the Thai and had him retreating off-balance. Andersson stayed on him throwing big punches before a piercing knee to the body put Petsangnuan down onto the ropes. As he hung on, Andersson finished him with a kick to the side of the head. The referee intervened and counted him out.

 

The Swede leapt for joy as the referee waved off the fight, jumping into his coach’s arms, the euphoria was visible.

 

“It means everything to fight back home,” he said in the post-fight interview.

 

Fisher, the owner of Revolution Muay Thai in Phuket, who travels the world with his fighters, described the atmosphere as something special. “It felt like there were Vikings in there,” he laughed.

 

The Crazy Viking already has his sights set on defending his new 155 lb. (70 kg) belt as well as becoming WBC champion as he continues his journey to build a legacy.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Irish steel out to crumple Japan's Ferraris at Rugby World Cup
Recoveries at stake as Real Madrid face Atletico in La Liga derby
Emotional renaissance breathes life back into Vettel
Canada inspired by Uruguay's shock win at Rugby World Cup
Liverpool face Arsenal, Chelsea host Man Utd in League Cup last 16
Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event
Andy Murray hails 'toughest win' after first ATP Tour victory since surgery
Benn set for shock return to boxing aged 55
Pochettino admits Spurs are 'unsettled' after Colchester shock
Wales open Rugby World Cup campaign with six-try win over Georgia
World sport anti-doping body tells Russia to explain 'inconsistencies'
Messi, Rapinoe win FIFA players of the year awards
'We fight for everything': Klopp salutes Liverpool's perfect start
World Cup recap: All Blacks silence critics as Irish smash Scotland
Vettel wins at last in Singapore Grand Prix

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Rene, my comment is not about ALL people but kids of 12-13 or even younger. and responsibility of p...(Read More)

Foreigners to get visa text alerts

Never happened and never will! ...(Read More)

Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event

Hopefully they can pull this off without having an international tragedy from a cement truck or wate...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables

On the big scheme of things, removing unused cables will be hardly noticeable. What I don't und...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

I was rear-ended some years ago by 3 lads on a scooter. Their entire neighborhood showed up to intim...(Read More)

Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty

Funny, officers are not checked on health, mental instability and personal problems? Officers should...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

Why is the Governor asking people to use water 'economically', while at same time he agrees ...(Read More)

Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok

Masks and air filters are going to become good business in Bangkok. Perhaps BKK airports Immigration...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Industrial-scale medical marijuana? Underpass bike crash? Politico death sentence! || September 24

300 million baht ! I'm sure the severe emotional trauma would disappear quickly and it would gua...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Pascale. You are right ! You cant stop that guy to write ..... every day. He judge ALL people. For ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket