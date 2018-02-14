The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

PHUKET: MaAnn Samran, chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has been directly questioned about his ability to carry out Supreme Court evictions on 178 rai of beachfront land at Layan and Leypang beaches, on Phuket’s west coast.

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 10:52AM

The final warning for the evictions was handed down in an order made public at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 13), when occupiers of the beachfront plots – mostly restaurants and other businesses that cater to tourists – were given until March 5 to vacate their plots or face having their businesses demolished. (See story here.)

Testing Mr MaAnn on his conviction to carry out the evictions was Wanchat Choonhathanorm, a senior prosecutor at the Phuket’s Public Prosecutor’s office, which operates under the Office of the Attorney General.

Mr Wanchat has been tasked with overseeing and ensuring the Supreme Court evictions are carried out.

“There have been reports in the media accusing me of taking bribes to not take any action on this issue. That is a [****] lie. I have not taken any bribes. My house does not need the money,” Mr Wanchat said angrily.

“Mr MaAnn, you have to follow up with this case. I don’t want new people to claim this land. We are still watching this case very closely. We want to see it done.

“It is your responsibility, Mr MaAnn, Can you handle it?” Mr Wanchat asked in full view of the press present at the meeting.

Mr MaAnn admitted, “It is uncomfortable to deal with, but I must do it.”

However, he assured, “If they don’t move, I will knock them (their businesses) down on March 5. Nothing will stop me from doing my job. If officials make no mistakes in their jobs, this enforcement will work.”

Mr MaAnn explained that he had issued an order for the occupiers to vacate the beachfront plots within 15 days from Feb 13.

“They know about this notice and they must move out from the 178 rai,” he said.

Asked why officials are waiting until March 5 while the beachfront business operators continue to trade in open defiance of a Supreme Court order, Mr MaAnn responded, “So that they have the chance to move out within 15 days, plus an extra five days. Then I will go to demolish and get rid of all structures with the DSI.”

MaAnn refused to answer further questions about how the demolitions will be carried out and which businesses will be felled first.

Asked by The Phuket News which areas in particular along the beachfront were problematic, the DSI’s Col Montree declined to comment.

“I can't say anything about that. My job is to bring this issue to a conclusion for Mr MaAnn,” Col Montree said.

“The DSI is just a tool to make sure that the Cherng Talay OrBorTor can get this done. That’s all,” he added.

 

 
DeKaaskopp | 14 February 2018 - 17:04:47

"Has anyone been to check Surin beach recently"Exactly what many retired expats are doing here.Driving around the island to check if everything  is in order.Great life!

The Phuket News

Andy | 14 February 2018 - 15:43:25

Is Dream Beach club included or is it exempt as usual?

The Phuket News

Fascinated | 14 February 2018 - 14:19:43

Kamala is reverting as well- more bars and restaurants springing up along the beach, mainly in front of the cemetery. One has opened up again by the middle klong as well.

Ma-Ann certainly seems to have a charmed life and is always ready with an excuse.

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 14 February 2018 - 13:33:24

By the way, has anyone been to check Surin beach recently. Looks to me like all the restaurants are back, just cooking food a few yards back from the beach and using tables under umbrellas. Loads of chairs and umbrellas on the beach as well. No follow up on Surin from anyone then?

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 14 February 2018 - 13:30:28

Did anyone say which year the March 5 demolitions will start?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 14 February 2018 - 13:08:08

Wait and see what is going to happen after time setting 15 + 5 idiot extra days
Guess demolition will be carried out 'careful', so that the materials can be use again for a come back step by step 2-3 months later
The usual happening on Phuket
And this whole show will be repeated next year after next 'high season' has been finished
DSI is a tool to observe mr MaAnn doings now

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 14 February 2018 - 12:13:51

If this is anything like similar mandates in the past, Mr. MaAnn will come in swinging his mighty wrecking ball (again) and then retreat back to his man cave while the vendors and greedy locals ooze back to their zones...and little by little reclaim their illegal businesses that they now feel entitled to.  I'm guessing that there will still be a couple "special" spots that keep the b...

The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.