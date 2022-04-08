tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

PHUKET: Police have charged an employee at a luxury hotel in Phuket with spying on a guest while she was taking a shower, and then released him after processing the charges against him.

tourismsexcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 April 2022, 02:57PM

Noppadon has a DNA sample swab taken following his arrest last night (Apr 7). Photo: Phuket City police

Noppadon has a DNA sample swab taken following his arrest last night (Apr 7). Photo: Phuket City police

A Forensic Police officer inspects the luxury villa. Photo: Phuket City Police

A Forensic Police officer inspects the luxury villa. Photo: Phuket City Police

Maj Gern Sermphan this morning confirmed that Noppadon had been released after he had been processed and presented the charges against him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Gern Sermphan this morning confirmed that Noppadon had been released after he had been processed and presented the charges against him. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong confirmed the release of the man, so far named only as “Noppadon”, age 34, this morning (Apr 7).

Noppadon’s release came despite him confessing to the charges against him, Maj Gen Sermphan admitted this morning.

Maj Gen Sermphan initially confirmed the arrest of and charges against Noppadon in a statement posted online after 11pm last night (Apr 7).

The statement came only after the female hotel guest posted online that Noppadon had been arrested, and details of her experience.

The post, uploaded on the Facebook page of “Tong Kamolchanok”, asked why no details of the incident had been reported. Her post was shared more than 800 times before it was removed.

Since then police and provincial officials have gone into overdrive to report everything they can about the incident, which they have deplored as “destroying the image of Phuket tourism” and sharing news of the police action against Noppadon with hashtags such as “Don’t do this to tourists”.

In her account of the incident, Ms Kamolchanok explained that Noppadon, who performed general errands at the hotel, located on Koh Siray east of Phuket Town, was seen on the balcony of the luxury villa, which she said cost tens of thousands of baht a night.

Noppadon was spotted peering through the blinds to the balcony. He was standing there “helping himself”, she said.

Once he realised that he had been seen, Noppadon promptly departed, apparently not an easy feat as the balcony was four to five metres off the ground, she said.

He quickly disappeared, an act also not easily accomplished as the luxury villa was isolated, with a golf cart needed to get anywhere else at the resort, she said.

Brightview Center

Ms Kamolchanok and her male companion immediately reported the incident to the hotel reception. She complained it took five minutes for any staff to attend to her. It took 10 to 15 minutes for the Night Shift Manager to arrive.

Ms Kamolchanok accused the General Manager of dismissing the incident, telling her to go back to bed and that he would deal with it in the morning.

Adding to her experience was that while she was standing at the reception reporting the incident, she saw Noppadon in the hotel lobby. “That’s him!” she shouted.

Ms Kamolchanok reported the incident to Phuket City Police, which Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has now confirmed was recorded at 6:35am.

Col Sarawut also reported that once officers were aware of the incident, a team of investigators was dispatched to inspect the room, including taking DNA samples from the scene.

Noppadon was brought in for questioning at Phuket City Police Station by 10:30pm last night, provincial officials confirmed.

Maj Gen Sermphan confirmed that Noppadon was charged with sexual indecency and trespass for purpose of conducting illegal activity.

Police took fingerprints and DNA samples from Noppadon while presenting the charges against him, Maj Gen Sermphan today confirmed. Noppadon was then released on what Maj Gen Sermphan called “temporary release”.

In his official statement issued last night, Maj Gen Sermphan urged people to ensure that the shower curtain was closed fully and to ensure the door to their room was locked while they were taking a shower or undressed for any other reason.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 08 April 2022 - 17:53:24 

What a diff a Thai name makes. One incident I had to beg Tourist police to have a lurking masturbator arrested (security guard at a nearby villa complex)  and charged. 2nd incident  was more violent and threatening and they couldn't  be bothered with even taking a picture of a foot print left behind much less speak with a neighbor who reported alarmingly-"he watches you all the time..&quo...

Foot | 08 April 2022 - 15:27:25 

I missed the name of this "luxury" hotel.  Why is it not mentioned?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reconsidering travel restrictions after Songkran, Mom pimps daughter || April 8
Homeless woman, 55, found taking refuge under pickup truck in Patong
Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return
The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program
Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes
TCC urges reduced land tax collection
Phuket marks 203 new COVID cases, one more death
Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses
Immunity of fourth shot studied
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pricey plastic punishment to keep Thailand National Parks clean || April 7
Chairat Sukbal passes away
Foreign arrivals rise to 11,000 per day after test rule eased
Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor
COVID fight far from over, says PM
Muted Songkran predicted

 

Phuket community
Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses

Bomb at a railway station just an hour ago had "children' written on it. Putin is employin...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

What a diff a Thai name makes. One incident I had to beg Tourist police to have a lurking masturbato...(Read More)

Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses

Another reason for Thailand to be avoided by international tourists....(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

I missed the name of this "luxury" hotel. Why is it not mentioned?...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

Of course the fishing fleet is against being monitored for human trafficking and location. That is b...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

Phuket commercial fishing boat operators objected for unexplained reasons ?? TRULY?? Perhaps because...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

Third run-on sentence in 8th paragraph is indecipherable. Problems likely stem from illegal overfis...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

Dr Opas is talking sweet BS. Urging people to get shots. Where on Phuket to get a 3rd Pfizer shot? M...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

A lot of contradicting sweet talks to the fishermen. Just to keep them calm. Undenialble fact is, Th...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

I'm 60 and tried to get a 3rd Booster two weeks ago at Thalang Hosp, where I went for the first ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 