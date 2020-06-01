BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has issued an order relaxing the entry and exit of people arriving on and leaving the island, effective from midnight tonight.


By The Phuket News

Monday 1 June 2020, 12:15AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at an event today (May 31) congratulating all the officials and medical staff for their efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Photo: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

The order, dated and signed by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today, is effective from June 1 onwards, “unless otherwise ordered”.

The order was publicly posted by the Phuket office of the public Relations Department at 9:12pm tonight (May 31).

Although the news leaked on other news sites in Thailand elsewhere, Phuket officials had not released any previous warning that the road and sea lockdown restrictions would be eased.

The order issued tonight allows for people to arrive and depart Phuket by road, as long as they comply with the requirements and operational standards set by the Phuket Provincial Police that are enforced at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, said the order.

Any people passing through the checkpoint on public buses must also comply with the regulations already in effect, the order added, despite the fact that no interprovincial public transport buses are opening into or out of Phuket.

The piers and ports were also reopened to interprovincial travel, with all boat operators and passengers required to also comply with health regulations currently in effect. With respect to water transport, the health regulations are to be regulated by the Phuket Marine Office.

QSI International School Phuket

Any travellers suspected of being infected or carrying COVID-19 may be separated and quarantined by officials, the order noted.

Regarding foreign vessels arriving and departing Phuket via international waters, only cargo ships and vessels carrying necessary products and items for delivery are permitted to port in Phuket. While in port, no crew are permitted to disembark without special permission from the relevant authorities. Any persons granted permission, such as envoys and disaster relief personnel, must first be issued a Fit to Travel document issued no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Officials at the piers and ports are empowered to detain any persons for health safety seasons, the order explained.

The order warned that any persons found violating the order could be fined up to B20,000 for breach of Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, or face up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000, or both, for breach of Section 52 of the same act.

The order further warned that breach of the order could be punished under Emergency Decree Act.

