Phuket lockdown checkpoints back up as people hit the roads

PHUKET: After the quietest start to Songkran in living memory, people today started arriving at checkpoints in the hope of being allowed through on the first day of the two-week “lockdown” order by the Phuket Governor.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 April 2020, 05:31PM

Traffic backs up as people try to pass a checkpoint in Phuket earlier today (Apr 13). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub)

Checkpoints have been set up on main roads across the island to prevent any unauthorised persons from leaving their home subdistrict (tambon). The lockdown began at 00:01am today (Apr 13) and will remain in effect until 23:59 on Apr 26 or “until otherwise ordered”.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has posted a reminder of the conditions that people may be allowed through the checkpoints following what it called a “distortion in the online media regarding cross-district / district license requests”.

PR Phuket in particular pointed out one online report being shared that claimed workers – namely bank staff, vendors and delivery drivers of non-government transport vehicles – who were permitted past checkpoints already set up yesterday, were not being allowed past today.

“The Phuket Public Relations Office would like to clarify that dissemination of the said information is distorted and causing confusion to the public,” PR Phuket noted plainly.

Citing Phuket Provincial Order 1908/2563, PR Phuket pointed out that people can pass the subdistrict/district checkpoints, but they must have a document issued by their place of work or agency, or other relevant authority, in order to present it at the checkpoints.

People with such documents who may pass include people visiting doctors or receiving medical treatment as well as medical staff and personnel. Also permitted to pass are telecommunications and postal service workers as well as government officials and staff and employees of state enterprises or agencies.

Also allowed to pass are individuals who have received written permission from their District Office, which specifically includes “financial officers and employees of financial institutions or banks for which travel is absolutely necessary”, PR Phuket said in it post.

Insurance agents for which travel between the subdistricts is “absolutely necessary” are also allowed to pass, as well as “individuals with an extremely necessary reasons to travel”, PR Phuket added.