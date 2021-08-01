The Phuket News
Phuket local infections remain high

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 39 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (July 31), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,147.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 August 2021, 09:30AM

The PPHO report also marked two new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19.

The 39 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 237, as follows:

  • July 25 - 28 new cases
  • July 26 - 23 new cases
  • July 27 - 38 new cases
  • July 28 - 24 new cases
  • July 29 - 50 new cases
  • July 30 - 35 new cases
  • July 31 - 39 new cases

The current total of 1,147 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include eight people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 18 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 32 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 323 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 848 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday did not mark any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 12.

