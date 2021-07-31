Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 35 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (July 30), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,108.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 July 2021, 09:30AM

The latest map issued by the PPHO showing the locations of infections across the island, marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (July 29). Image: PPHO

The 35 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 209, as follows:

July 24 - 11 new cases

July 25 - 28 new cases

July 26 - 23 new cases

July 27 - 38 new cases

July 28 - 24 new cases

July 29 - 50 new cases

July 30 - 35 new cases

The current total of 1,108 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include eight people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 18 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 30 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 307 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 823 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday did not mark any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 12.

SANDBOX

The PPHO for yesterday did not mark any new infections among Phuket Sandbox arrivals after landing on the island.

According to the Phuket Sandbox Daily Report for yesterday (July 30), issued by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), of the 30 Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Phuket, 13 tested positive on landing at Phuket airport, seven tested positive during their second mandatory test conducted on Day6/7 of their stay, while three Sandbox arrivals tested positive during their third mandatory test conducted on Day 13/14 of their stay,

Seven Phuket Sandbox arrivals are still waiting for confirmation of test results, the report noted.

The Sandbox report yesterday marked that so far 13,281 people have arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox scheme since July 1. Of those, 682 arrived yesterday on six flights: one Qatar Airways flight, one Emirates flight, one Etihad Airways flight; one El Al flight and two Singapore Airlines flights.