Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League

FOOTBALL: Phuket has a new local football team after it was announced on Wednesday (Aug 24) that Phuket Andaman FC will enter the new season following the recent acquisition of Patong City.

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 August 2021, 09:32AM

The members of the meeting and press conference on Wednesday. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The team, nicknamed “The Lobster”, will compete in the Blue Dragon Thai League 3 Southern Region division in the upcoming 2021/22 season and will play all their home games at Surakul Stadium in Phuket.

The team will be coached by former Thailand international Worawan Chitavanich, also known as “Smart Midfielder”, who has experience managing both domestically and abroad and who will be actively involved with recruting new players for the team.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the ground by Thammawat Wongchareonyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association and the president of Phuket Andaman FC who was joined by Maj Gen Rungroj Thakurapunyasiri, who will act as club advisor.

Also present were Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization; Thanusak Phungdej, chairman of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce; Thammawat Wongcharoenyos, president of the Phuket Sports Association; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket Group; and Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand in Phuket Executive Committee.

Mr Thammawat explained that the playing field and training ground facilities were being prepared to the highest standards to enable the team to perform. He also confirmed that coach Worawan is in the process of identifying and securing his playing staff.

The team recently acquired the services of former Thai international defender Pratum Chuthong, promising young left-back Nathan Rongdej and will be looking to add further quality playing personnel in the coming weeks.

The 2021/22 season is scheduled to start on September 3 following several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety protocols.