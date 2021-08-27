The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League

Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League

FOOTBALL: Phuket has a new local football team after it was announced on Wednesday (Aug 24) that Phuket Andaman FC will enter the new season following the recent acquisition of Patong City.

Football
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 August 2021, 09:32AM

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

Phuket Andaman FC players in training. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The members of the meeting and press conference on Wednesday. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The members of the meeting and press conference on Wednesday. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The club’s crest. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The club’s crest. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The club’s new home and away kits. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

The club’s new home and away kits. Photo: Phuket Andaman FC Facebook page

« »

The team, nicknamed “The Lobster”, will compete in the Blue Dragon Thai League 3 Southern Region division in the upcoming 2021/22 season and will play all their home games at Surakul Stadium in Phuket.

The team will be coached by former Thailand international Worawan Chitavanich, also known as “Smart Midfielder”, who has experience managing both domestically and abroad and who will be actively involved with recruting new players for the team.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the ground by Thammawat Wongchareonyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association and the president of Phuket Andaman FC who was joined by Maj Gen Rungroj Thakurapunyasiri, who will act as club advisor.

Also present were Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization; Thanusak Phungdej, chairman of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce; Thammawat Wongcharoenyos, president of the Phuket Sports Association; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Laguna Phuket Group; and Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand in Phuket Executive Committee.

EPL predictions

Mr Thammawat explained that the playing field and training ground facilities were being prepared to the highest standards to enable the team to perform. He also confirmed that coach Worawan is in the process of identifying and securing his playing staff.

The team recently acquired the services of former Thai international defender Pratum Chuthong, promising young left-back Nathan Rongdej and will be looking to add further quality playing personnel in the coming weeks.

The 2021/22 season is scheduled to start on September 3 following several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety protocols.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool on the ‘luk out’ as rampaging Rom returns
Saysunee seals first medal for Thais
Questions to be answered in F1’s big finish
Golfers swinging happy as tournament play returns to Blue Canyon
Tokyo Paralympics open after year’s virus delay
Thais target big haul at Paralympics
Nualphan vows to regain lost glory
‘Dominant’ Lukaku bullies Arsenal into submission for Chelsea
Grealish bags first goal in Man City cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley
Life in the Fast Lane
Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on Arsenal
‘Biggest ever’ disability rights campaign launched before Paralympics
AIS strikes deal with FAT for live telecast of matches
F1’s calendar cram uncertain on the path to Abu Dhabi
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics

 

Phuket community
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Who set the Covid-19 ruling for Koh Lipe? That is the Thai Government. So it's the obligation of...(Read More)

Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox

Like putting a band-aid on an amputated limb. Britains moving of Thailand to its 'red list...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Fingers crossed, the word is out, 'Thai low vaccinating rates'. Let's see which countrie...(Read More)

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

Do we really need "sweeping reform" to identify a relatively lowly government official who...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

As long there is SHA hotel quarantine time + all that bureaucratic paperwork, like COE, Russians are...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

Using 9 + 26= 35 Piers is not exactly 'fixing all holes'. Far to many. And what are the tech...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

"low vaccination rates". Well Mr. Prayuth, your secret's out of the bag now isn't ...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

@lelecuneo, thank you so much for keeping me up to date on where I can drink in Patong. We usually s...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

The simple fact that they need to be told to ramp up safety of tourists is already a good reason to ...(Read More)

One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens

Slowly Officials wake up and start to realize that continuing Fresh Market doings according 'old...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 