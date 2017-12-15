PHUKET: Class Act Media’s Live89.5, the island’s leading radio station, is getting into the Christmas spirit with more than B150,000 in prizes donated by generous partners from across Phuket to be given away in just one week.

Saturday 16 December 2017, 09:00AM

The Live 89.5 Christmas Giveaway will get underway on Monday (Dec 18) with more than B20,000 in prizes to be won.

Among the generous partners donating the special Christmas gifts are Thanyapura, Xana Beach Club, Hard Rock Cafe Phuket, the Irish Times, the Amari Phuket, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Sea Bees and Cafe Del Mar. For a full list, see below.

Here’s how easy it is to win a prize:

1) Listen to the “Good Morning Phuket” show (7am-11am) and the “Drive on Live” show (3pm-7pm)

2) Be the first to send the answer to a simple question as a private message to the Phuket Live Radio - Live 89.5 Facebook page – click here.

That’s it! Good luck!

Although the giveaway dates are still subject to change, here is the full of prizes to be won as the arrangement stands now:

Monday - Dec 18, 2017

Two Chefs:

F&B voucher – B5,000

Hyatt Regency Phuket Phuket:

Christmas Buffet Dinner (food only) for two persons at the Pool House on Dec 24 – B5,900

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Karon:

Voucher for 2 person to join Xmas Brunch @ COAST on Monday 25 Dec (food only) – B5,000

Best Western Patong Beach:

Two nights’ accommodation in a superior room, inclusive of breakfast for two people – B6,060

Tuesday - Dec 19, 2017

Xana Beach Club:

10 Tickets of XANA Countdown party entrance (Dec 31, 2017) worth B1,000++ per ticket (Total value B11,770) & 1 Voucher for a 60-minute signature Angsana Massage worth B3,500 – Total value: B15,270

Banyan Tree Phuket:

Sunday Brunch for two persons (food only), valid from Jan 10-Mar 31, 2018 – B5,600

Irish Times:

F&B voucher – B5,000

Hard Rock Cafe Phuket:

Food to the value of B2,500 and Rock Shop merchandise to the value of B2,500 – Total value: B5,000

Wednesday - Dec 20, 2017

Amari Phuket:

Breeze Spa voucher – B5,000

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort:

New Year’s Day Buffet Brunch (food only) for two persons on Jan 1 – B7,800

Mr Tint and Sun:

Window tinting for your house or condo – B5,000

Thursday - Dec 21, 2017

My Physio by Kanitta Clinic:

Two vouchers for a 60-minute signature Angsana Massage each worth B3,500 net – Total value B7,600

Thanyapura:

Three-month Get Fit membership – B8,000

The Nai Harn:

Dinner for two people at Rock Salt restaurant – B5,000

Friday, Dec 22, 2017

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach:

Two nights in a Deluxe Garden View guest room including breakfast for two guests – B16,200

Sea Bees Diving:

Day trip snorkeling/diving from Chalong for two persons – B10,800

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Merlin Beach:

Two nights’ stay with breakfast for two persons in a Premier Lagoon Pool Access guest room – B32,720

Cafe Del Mar Phuket:

Food and beverage voucher – B5,000