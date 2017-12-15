The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Live 89.5 gets into the spirit with Christmas Giveaway

PHUKET: Class Act Media’s Live89.5, the island’s leading radio station, is getting into the Christmas spirit with more than B150,000 in prizes donated by generous partners from across Phuket to be given away in just one week.

culture,

The Phuket News

Saturday 16 December 2017, 09:00AM

Phuket’s Live 89.5 gets into the spirit with Christmas Giveaway

The Live 89.5 Christmas Giveaway will get underway on Monday (Dec 18) with more than B20,000 in prizes to be won.

Among the generous partners donating the special Christmas gifts are Thanyapura, Xana Beach Club, Hard Rock Cafe Phuket, the Irish Times, the Amari Phuket, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Sea Bees and Cafe Del Mar. For a full list, see below.

Here’s how easy it is to win a prize:

1) Listen to the “Good Morning Phuket” show (7am-11am) and the “Drive on Live” show (3pm-7pm)

2) Be the first to send the answer to a simple question as a private message to the Phuket Live Radio - Live 89.5 Facebook page – click here.

That’s it! Good luck!

Although the giveaway dates are still subject to change, here is the full of prizes to be won as the arrangement stands now:

 

Monday - Dec 18, 2017

Two Chefs:

F&B voucher – B5,000

 

Hyatt Regency Phuket  Phuket:

Christmas Buffet Dinner (food only) for two persons at the Pool House on Dec 24 – B5,900

 

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Karon:

Voucher for 2 person to join Xmas Brunch @ COAST on Monday 25 Dec (food only) – B5,000

 

Best Western Patong Beach:

Two nights’ accommodation in a superior room, inclusive of breakfast for two people – B6,060

 

 

Tuesday - Dec 19, 2017

Xana Beach Club:

10 Tickets of XANA Countdown party entrance (Dec 31, 2017) worth B1,000++ per ticket (Total value B11,770) & 1 Voucher for a 60-minute signature Angsana Massage worth B3,500 – Total value: B15,270

 

Banyan Tree Phuket:

Sunday Brunch for two persons (food only), valid from Jan 10-Mar 31, 2018 – B5,600

 

Irish Times:

F&B voucher – B5,000

 

Hard Rock Cafe Phuket:

Food to the value of B2,500 and Rock Shop merchandise to the value of B2,500 – Total value: B5,000

The NAKA Island

 

Wednesday - Dec 20, 2017

Amari Phuket:

Breeze Spa voucher – B5,000

 

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort:

New Year’s Day Buffet Brunch (food only) for two persons on Jan 1 – B7,800

 

Mr Tint and Sun:

Window tinting for your house or condo – B5,000

 

Thursday - Dec 21, 2017

My Physio by Kanitta Clinic:

Two vouchers for a 60-minute signature Angsana Massage each worth B3,500 net – Total value B7,600

 

Thanyapura:

Three-month Get Fit membership – B8,000

 

The Nai Harn:

Dinner for two people at Rock Salt restaurant – B5,000

 

Friday, Dec 22, 2017

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach:

Two nights in a Deluxe Garden View guest room including breakfast for two guests – B16,200

 

Sea Bees Diving:

Day trip snorkeling/diving from Chalong for two persons – B10,800

 

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Merlin Beach:

Two nights’ stay with breakfast for two persons in a Premier Lagoon Pool Access guest room – B32,720

 

Cafe Del Mar Phuket:

Food and beverage voucher – B5,000

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.