The Live 89.5 Christmas Giveaway will get underway on Monday (Dec 18) with more than B20,000 in prizes to be won.
Among the generous partners donating the special Christmas gifts are Thanyapura, Xana Beach Club, Hard Rock Cafe Phuket, the Irish Times, the Amari Phuket, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Sea Bees and Cafe Del Mar. For a full list, see below.
Here’s how easy it is to win a prize:
1) Listen to the “Good Morning Phuket” show (7am-11am) and the “Drive on Live” show (3pm-7pm)
2) Be the first to send the answer to a simple question as a private message to the Phuket Live Radio - Live 89.5 Facebook page – click here.
That’s it! Good luck!
Although the giveaway dates are still subject to change, here is the full of prizes to be won as the arrangement stands now:
Monday - Dec 18, 2017
Two Chefs:
F&B voucher – B5,000
Hyatt Regency Phuket Phuket:
Christmas Buffet Dinner (food only) for two persons at the Pool House on Dec 24 – B5,900
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Karon:
Voucher for 2 person to join Xmas Brunch @ COAST on Monday 25 Dec (food only) – B5,000
Best Western Patong Beach:
Two nights’ accommodation in a superior room, inclusive of breakfast for two people – B6,060
Tuesday - Dec 19, 2017
Xana Beach Club:
10 Tickets of XANA Countdown party entrance (Dec 31, 2017) worth B1,000++ per ticket (Total value B11,770) & 1 Voucher for a 60-minute signature Angsana Massage worth B3,500 – Total value: B15,270
Banyan Tree Phuket:
Sunday Brunch for two persons (food only), valid from Jan 10-Mar 31, 2018 – B5,600
Irish Times:
F&B voucher – B5,000
Hard Rock Cafe Phuket:
Food to the value of B2,500 and Rock Shop merchandise to the value of B2,500 – Total value: B5,000
Wednesday - Dec 20, 2017
Amari Phuket:
Breeze Spa voucher – B5,000
Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort:
New Year’s Day Buffet Brunch (food only) for two persons on Jan 1 – B7,800
Mr Tint and Sun:
Window tinting for your house or condo – B5,000
Thursday - Dec 21, 2017
My Physio by Kanitta Clinic:
Two vouchers for a 60-minute signature Angsana Massage each worth B3,500 net – Total value B7,600
Thanyapura:
Three-month Get Fit membership – B8,000
The Nai Harn:
Dinner for two people at Rock Salt restaurant – B5,000
Friday, Dec 22, 2017
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach:
Two nights in a Deluxe Garden View guest room including breakfast for two guests – B16,200
Sea Bees Diving:
Day trip snorkeling/diving from Chalong for two persons – B10,800
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Merlin Beach:
Two nights’ stay with breakfast for two persons in a Premier Lagoon Pool Access guest room – B32,720
Cafe Del Mar Phuket:
Food and beverage voucher – B5,000
