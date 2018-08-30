PHUKET: Construction of the Phuket light-rail project will start in 2020 and be completed by ‘about 2023’, Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew told a meeting of officials yesterday (Aug 29).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 06:23PM

The startling revelation came at a meeting called by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which has been entrusted with the B39.4-billion project, in order to gain feedback from officials from across the island.

“The set up of the public-private venture required for the project is currently in the review stage. In 2020, the construction will start. Then the whole project will open for service in 2023, approximately,” V/Gov Thawornwat said.

Phase 1 of the project will cover 42 kilometres, from Phuket International Airport to Chalong Circle.

Phase 2 will extend 16km, from the airport turnoff on Thepkrasattri Rd (intersection of Route 402 and Route 4026) to Tha Noon in Phang Nga province.

“There will be 24 stations,” V/Gov Thawornwat said. “Nineteen of them will be ground-level stations, one will be elevated and one station will be underground.”

V/Gov Thawornwat said, “Today we have come to hear the opinions of the various government agencies and leaders of the local administrations to ensure that the project completed is in line with the objectives.

“The MRTA is responsible for the implementation of this project, which will assist in the island’s the economic expansion and support tourism transport options for Thais and foreigners.

“It will also help to alleviate traffic problems in Phuket,” V/Gov Thawornwat said.