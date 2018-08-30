THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor

PHUKET: Construction of the Phuket light-rail project will start in 2020 and be completed by ‘about 2023’, Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew told a meeting of officials yesterday (Aug 29).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 August 2018, 06:23PM

Construction of the Phuket light-rail project will start in 2020 and be completed by ‘about 2023’, Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew told a meeting of officials yesterday (Aug 29). Photo: PR Dept

The startling revelation came at a meeting called by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which has been entrusted with the B39.4-billion project, in order to gain feedback from officials from across the island.

“The set up of the public-private venture required for the project is currently in the review stage. In 2020, the construction will start. Then the whole project will open for service in 2023, approximately,” V/Gov Thawornwat said.

Phase 1 of the project will cover 42 kilometres, from Phuket International Airport to Chalong Circle.

Phase 2 will extend 16km, from the airport turnoff on Thepkrasattri Rd (intersection of Route 402 and Route 4026) to Tha Noon in Phang Nga province.

“There will be 24 stations,” V/Gov Thawornwat said. “Nineteen of them will be ground-level stations, one will be elevated and one station will be underground.”

V/Gov Thawornwat said, “Today we have come to hear the opinions of the various government agencies and leaders of the local administrations to ensure that the project completed is in line with the objectives.

“The MRTA is responsible for the implementation of this project, which will assist in the island’s the economic expansion and support tourism transport options for Thais and foreigners.

“It will also help to alleviate traffic problems in Phuket,” V/Gov Thawornwat said.

 

 

Kurt | 02 September 2018 - 16:12:25 

For a double track light rail over 43 km a lot of land has to be bought/confiscated to lay the tracks. If that process goes the same time way as around the small Chalong circle for that very slow little underpass project than it will take 10 years time, and 10 governors/vice governors further.  But let's keep dreaming.

Kurt | 01 September 2018 - 18:02:21 

 To convenience of Phuket Governors and Vice Governors is: They never can held accountable for their official governmental press statements. By the moment, years ahead, when it is the time to do so they aleady long time gone.
It is matter of thai phantom of the thai Phuket opera. Governor jobs suffer job inflation.

malczx7r | 01 September 2018 - 13:26:16 

Ah well at least we know the vice governors maths skills, seems he fits in perfect with all the other people in charge on the island!  3 years to complete, that's the best joke ever! Please remind him constantly of that timescale! haha

Timothy | 01 September 2018 - 09:22:14 

How about starting with the basics. There is no proper sewage treatment system on the island and yet they keep trying to push this stupid train that nobody will use. The traffic chaos that the construction will cause would be monumental. If they ever did start this, it would take 10 years to build. That silly little half-underpass at the airport turn is still not finished after two years.

Kurt | 31 August 2018 - 13:22:01 

24 stations?  19 ground level + 1 elevated + 1 underground = 21 stations.
And completed 'about' 2023? What a wet time-nonsense. They just started  2 years hearings.  A simple 2 lane Chalong underpass takes already 4 years +   to build.
Are they going to use that same super slow construction company?

bojon | 31 August 2018 - 11:33:34 

Public-private venture. The taxpayers pay and the private takes the profits.

Discover Thainess | 30 August 2018 - 21:08:29 

I didn’t know that the numbers 2023 spelled “never”

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

