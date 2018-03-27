PHUKET: It has been confirmed that one of two students who was in the back seat of a light aircraft when it crashed close to the Phuket Airpark on Mar 10 is set to return to her home province today.

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 12:01PM

Meanwhile, the parents of the second victim have confirmed that he is still making progress in his recovery and has responded well to the most recent medical procedures carried out.

The mother of Orawan Jindarak, the female victim of the Mar 10 crash, told the director of the Phuket Technical College Adisak Chatchawet, who is also the head of the Phuket Vocational Education Commission, during a visit to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday (Mar 26) that Miss Orawan would return home today (Mar 27).

“My daughter sustained spinal cord, coccyx and muscle injuries. Her fingers were broken. After being given an operation she was treated at the female orthopaedic building where doctors have said she can go home.

“She is going back to her home town in Songkhla today (Mar 27),” the mother said.

The male victim, Adel Samae, whose parents Mahasan Samae and Saowanee Samae also spoke to Mr Adisak at the hospital yesterday said, “Our son is getting better. He is more conscious than before, he can blink his eyes, he can also make move of his left hand and left foot, but his irises are not responding yet due to his medication.

“The right side of his body cannot yet move as doctors had to splice together his broken right arm, right leg and pelvis,” they said.

“He sustained swelling and bleeding on the brain but now he is recovering. We think that he needs to be treated here for a while.

“We are worried about him but we still hope that he get back to normal.

“Thank you to officials and friends who visited Mr Adel and provided support for all the treatment expenses. We are very appreciative of their actions,” Mr Adel’s parents added.

Mr Adisak was at the hospital yesterday together with teachers from Thalang Technical College and friends of Miss Orawan and Mr Adel.

During their visit they donated money to the victim’s parents which had been collected from vocational colleges across the country and will go towards their medical expenses.