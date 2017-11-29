The Phuket Lifesaving Championship 2017, teams confirmed to join the competition from Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia as well as our hotel lifeguard in Phuket. This way Phuket lifeguard will be able to get Athlete team to join the Rescue 2018 in Adelaide Australia. The Patong Municipality is our main supporter of the Training, Kid water safety and the competition. thailifeguard@gmail.com
