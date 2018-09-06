THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches

PHUKET: Lifeguards stationed at the island’s west coast beaches are warning beachgoers to be aware after venomous sea snakes have been found on two beaches this week.

animalshealthmarinetourismSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 6 September 2018, 11:17AM

Sea snakes have this week been found on Nai Yang and Patong beaches. Photo: Screengrab from video by Khomsan Phansangiam

On Monday (Sept 3), local resident Khomsan Phansangiam took a video clip after finding a sea snake on Nai Yang Beach. He told The Phuket News, “I found the sea snake between 3-4pm on Nai Yang Beach in an area near the path beside Phuket International Airport. I didn’t know what to do and want tourists be warned that sea snakes are in the area.”

Meanwhile, Somprasong Saengchard, the chief lifeguard for Patong Beach, told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 5), “We found two dead sea snakes on Patong Beach this morning. Beachgoers shouldn’t be worry as we will watch for their safety.”

Phuket Lifeguard Club President Prathaiyuth Chuayuan added, “It is normal for sea snakes to come up on the beach sometimes. Most of them are found dead (on the beach) because they are fully adapted to living in water.

“The ones found on the west coast beaches could not get back to the sea so they died. But people should be careful of them as they are venomous.

“Don’t touch them or use a stick to touch them,” he said.

“If someone gets bitten by a sea snake please inform a lifeguard immediately so they can provide first aid. They will then be taken to hospital.

“If anyone sees a sea snake please inform a nearby lifeguard as quickly as possible. They will then inform the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). However, if the sea snake is dead the lifeguards will take it away from beach and bury it.”

People can contact the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) direct via 076-391128, email pmbc@dmcr.mail.go.th

 

 

Galong | 09 September 2018 - 18:54:15 

Sea snakes are NOT a threat. They don't bite people unless that person does something extremely stupid.  Sea snake are very common in this region. How many people have been bitten by snakes vs how many people have drown due to crappy life guards? Please do your real job and trying to create a distraction.

DeKaaskopp | 07 September 2018 - 11:54:13 

"If possible cut skin where bitten and let blood flow out" Someone should update his medical knowledge before posting this utter nonsense.Cutting the skin could easily lead to more damage! What you have probably seen in some adventure movies is totally outdated!

Winfield | 07 September 2018 - 05:17:19 

The only real way to avoid dangerous sea snakes, jelly fish, crocodiles, rip tides, and all the other hazards of Phuket's beaches ..... is NOT to go in the sea !  It's a good thing the Chinese don't come here primarily for the beach life, or Phuket tourism would be stuffed. Thank God for latex shopping.

Kurt | 06 September 2018 - 22:46:48 

Wow, not only very polluted Phuket beaches with disease threatening waters, on top of it now very venomous snakes. In case tourists not see any lifeguards, just yell when you are bitten and don't move. Keep bitten body part low. Wait for medical staff. In mean while if possible cut skin where bitten and let blood flow out.

