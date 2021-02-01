BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

PHUKET: Nai Harn lifeguards are urging beachgoers to be careful in the water after a 6-year-old Thai girl was rescued from drowning in a lagoon near Nai Harn Beach and a Russian man was resuscitated after he became separated from friends while swimming at Yanui Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 31).

marineSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 February 2021, 01:28PM

A 6-year-old girl was rescued from a lagoon near Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

A 6-year-old girl was rescued from a lagoon near Nai Harn Beach. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Ambulance staff take the young girl to Chalong Hospital. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Ambulance staff take the young girl to Chalong Hospital. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Russian man is given oxygen to help him breathe. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Russian man is given oxygen to help him breathe. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Beachgoers look on as the Russian man is carried to safety at Yanui Beach. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

Beachgoers look on as the Russian man is carried to safety at Yanui Beach. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Russian man was also taken to Chalong Hospital. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Russian man was also taken to Chalong Hospital. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Russian man was also taken to Chalong Hospital. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

The Russian man was also taken to Chalong Hospital. Photo: Phuket Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

« »

Lifeguards were first alerted to the girl’s condition at about 00:50pm when a boy came running up to lifeguards calling for help, Nai Harn chief lifeguard Chula Nontree told The Phuket News.

“When we arrived, the girl had already been brought out of the water. She was choking on water and looked tired, so we administered her immediate first aid and provided oxygen to help her breathe. Then we called an ambulance to take her to Chalong Hospital,” he said.

“For the Russian man [at Yanui Beach], lifeguards were called to help at about 4pm,” Mr Chula added.

“The man went out to swim with two friends, but they became separated and ended up a long way from each other,” he said.

“The man was about 200 metres from the beach. He was shouting out and signalling for help. When lifeguards reached him, he had already gone under the surface of the water,” Mr Chula explained. 

“LIfeguards brought him back to shore and he was exhausted, so we provided him oxygen to assist his breathing and had him taken him to hospital,” he said.

“He was still conscious when he was on the beach, but later we were told by ambulance staff that he became unconscious on the way to the hospital. The ambulance workers helped him to regain consciousness and continued to provide emergency care until his condition stabilised,” Mr Chula said.

“We have called to follow up the condition of both the Russian man and the little girl, and hospital staff confirmed they were both safe,” he added.

Mr Chula urged all people to be careful when swimming at the beach, and especially urged parents to make sure their children are safe at all times while playing in the water.

“I want parents to keep a close watch on their children when letting them go swimming or doing other activities in the water because unexpected incidents can happen at any time,” Mr Chula said.

“Although the waves right now are not very high and not that dangerous, we want everyone to be careful and be alert of their surroundings at all times,” he added.

“If we set flag areas [marking where it is safe to swim], please swim only in the areas marked and follow lifeguards’ suggestions,” Mr Chula urged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island
New leatherback turtle nest found at Thai Muang
SIA to begin Singapore-Phuket flights from March
Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup
FDA ready for key role
Police launch manhunt for slain woman’s husband
Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Chon Buri hotels ordered closed by request so staff can seek compensation
COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in 3 phases
Phuket police close in on encroachers
Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines
Police hunt men for gang assault in Koh Kaew over borrowed motorbike
Police appeal for information over woman’s body found
Phuket designated ‘green province’ for COVID-19 control under CCSA new criteria

 

Phuket community
FDA ready for key role

"That review will be complete by May when it has been agreed that Siam Bioscience will begin pr...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Suu Kyi was never anything more than a figurehead face of Myanmar. Similar to what a Queen or King ...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

"Thailand’s acquiescence to rolling out vaccines less thoroughly tested than for other contag...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

..in import licenses Thailand? The International Pharmacy industry has more important issues to deal...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

The army took off the 10 year cosmetic mask, the 'democratic puppets' removed. And Asean, wh...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

As usual when it comes to international dealing Thailand is hopeless 'behind'. A FDA, occupi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

@Chalongresident, You are right! Many tuk tuk drivers and their 'cans' returned to hometown...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Before voting for a new Patong Mayor, Residents should ask themselves what the candidates have done/...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Never been a better time to take on the taxi/tuktuk mafia, they're numbers are thinner than they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

The taxi industry in Patong have complete control over the government and its top brass. Nothing wil...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design

 