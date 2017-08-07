PHUKET: Lifeguards have repeated their warning for swimmers to obey the red “No Swimming” warning flags after a foreign couple were rescued from dangerous waves at Patong Beach yesterday (Aug 6).

Monday 7 August 2017, 10:00AM

The tourists reportedly ignored red flags posted along the beach.

“Patong lifeguards just rescued a man from a rip current. This is what happens when you do not listen to lifeguards,” the Phuket Lifeguard service posted on their Facebook page yesterday.

The accident happened at about midday, said Somprasong Sangchart, chief lifeguard at Patong.

“A foreign couple ignored red flags. They were swimming near the Graceland Hotel on Thaweewong Rd. They were pulled out by a wave while swimming in the sea,” he explained.

“One of us immediately took a jet-ski to rescue them and bring them back to the beach. They were exhausted and even vomited, so they were taken to Patong Hospital,” he added.

“These kind of accidents happen many times each day at many beaches (in Phuket). It seems to be normal for tourists to ignore red flags.

“When accidents happen, the only thing they can do is to say sorry,” Mr Somprasong noted.