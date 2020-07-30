Kata Rocks
Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued

Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued

PHUKET: LIfeguards at Nai Harn Beach after urging people to swim only where red-yellow flags have been posted and lifeguards are on patrol after a Russian man and his female Thai friend were rescued from a dangerous rip current at the beach yesterday (July 29).

tourismmarineSafetyRussian
By Kiattikul Chumanee

Thursday 30 July 2020, 03:59PM

The couple were rescued at about 11am yesterday, Nai Harn chief lifeguard Chula Nontree told The Phuket News.

“I saw the couple swimming in the water. The woman seemed to be not good at swimming and was caught by a rip current,” he said.

“The man tried to help her, and then they were together dragged around 200m away from the beach,” he added.

Lifeguards were dispatched and brought the two back to shore by paddleboard, Mr Chula explained.

“The man looked exhausted, so we gave him first aid by providing him oxygen to assist his breathing. The woman was also very tired, but she seemed to be in better condition than the man,” he said.

“They both seemed to have recovered well and we did not  have them taken to hospital,” he added.

“Every day we set red-yellow flags to mark where it is safe to swim, and red flags marking where it is dangerous to enter the water,” Mr Chula said.

“Please enter the water only in the areas between the yellow-red flags, and follow lifeguards’ suggestions,” he added. 






