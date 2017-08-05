The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket lifeguards gifted world’s best practice manual from Aussie lifeguards

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Lifeguard Service yesterday welcomed the handing over of the first-ever Thai-language lifesaving manual, drafted by experts from the Australian Life Saving Association (ASLA), and vowed to use the manual to train lifeguards serving at beaches along Phuket’s west coast.

tourism, marine,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 5 August 2017, 04:58PM

Present at Loma Park, by Patong Beach, for the handing over of the manual yesterday (Aug 4) was Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

“It is an honour for the Phuket Lifeguard Service to receive this manual and to receive Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop,” Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told The Phuket News.

“We will use this manual to train lifeguards at other beaches, not just in Phuket but elsewhere in Thailand,” he said.

As part of the hand-over ceremony yesterday lifeguards demonstrated their skills with a surf rescue simulation.

While the demonstration was underway, several tourists entered dangerous surf just down the beach, forcing lifeguards to spring into action to ensure the swimmers were safely escorted away from the danger area.

Speaking at the official opening of the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket on the bypass road earlier yesterday, Ms Bishop explained to the press that the manual had been put together with funding from the Australian Government’s aid program.

“The lifesaving movement has a very long history in Australian because Australians are lovers of watersports and spending time at the beach and so water safety is a very important part of the Australian lifestyle,” Ms Bishop explained.

C and C Marine

“For a number of a years now Australian lifeguards have been working in partnership with lifeguards here in Phuket to ensure that Australian tourists and not just Australian residents but also Thai citizens practice water safety while here at the beach.

“So what we will be releasing today is the first Thai-language international best-practice manual for lifesaving focusing on drowning prevention, rescue, resuscitation and all according to world’s best practices,” she she said.

Ms Bishop also highlighted the key issues of safety for Australian tourists in Phuket, especially after the tragedies of 20-year-old Emily Collie, which died in a jet-ski accident off Kata Beach in February, and that of Roger Hussey, who died after falling some 70 metres from a parasail chute off Kata beach last month. (See stories here and here.)

“The Australian Government provides consular services to ensure that Australians who get into trouble overseas can receive an appropriate level of assistance,” Ms Bishop said.

“We have just launched a new consular strategy which emphasizes the need for Australians to be self-reliant – to take out health insurance, to take out comprehensive health insurance – but also to register on our smarttravller website (click here) so that at least our mission our post knows when the Australian is in the country.

The issues of safety is of course important and we urge Australians to take care of their safety, to abide by local laws and customs and to ensure to have a safe and happy experience, but that’s why our consular staff are well experienced in looking after Australians who do get into serious trouble overseas. We hope it doesn’t happen too often, but when it does our consular staff are professional and are able to assist.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Men attacked after late-night pub row

yeah yeah yeah....yawn. "...bring them to face the law,” Capt Natthi said. Ha Ha Ha...I bet the punk teens are shaking in their boots....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

At least the Li8fesavers are trying to do the best they can under circumstances. They do and have saved many lives and assisted many out of the water ...(Read More)

‘Quick thinking and sacred amulet’ help man survive Phuket accident, he says

The focus shouldn't be on what saved the man in the collision, but rather on what caused the collision in the first place. Specifically the poor c...(Read More)

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

This only confirms what many of us, except those Thai apologists, said from the very beginning, now we wait and see what action will take place, as th...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Everybody hope in 30 day's the issue is forgotten !lets wait and see! Any bets?? Horst...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Eagle, your "sensitivity" is showing bed:Slang To become closely involved with another person or group. You seem to have type in haste no...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12,wrong assumptions!I don't live alone and i have enough "friends"!But you are right about angry,what comes as no surprise if someo...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Rorii,i wrote only a few words,but even those you got wrong!Where did i say "I" would not understand him?...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

High time HEAVY FINES are given to Tourists ignoring RED FLAGS Not only to ENSURE their OWN Safety but the LIVES of those save them as well. !Announc...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

hmmm...strange, I recall in another post, the doomsayers and Thailand haters banding together to decry the "useless lifeguards." Good wo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.