Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha

PHUKET: Lifeguards operating under Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd (PLS), which provides the trained, qualified lifeguards patrolling Patong Beach, are now providing lifeguards and beach patrol coverage in all parts of Rawai, including a post on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket.

tourismSafetymarine
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 10:58AM

Lifeguards from the Phuket Lifeguard Service are now patrolling the main tourist beaches in Rawai, including Nai Harn Beach (pictured). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

PLS Secretary Vitanya Chuayuan explained that the new patrols began on Jan 1 and will continue until October this year, under contract by Rawai Municipality.

“Last year, we focused on lifesaving education and water safety for kids in the community nationwide,” Ms Vitanya said. (See story here.)

“Now we are returning our focus on the beaches, starting back at Rawai,” she added.

“We have set our goal at zero deaths from drowning in the Rawai area. Last year the area suffered three beach drownings in Rawai, and that does not include the tourists who drowned while snorkelling or drowning at Racha Yai,” Ms Vitanya pointed out.

In total the PLS is providing 15 lifeguards in total for Rawai along with a range of lifesaving equipment.

“We have eight lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach, two at Yanui Beach and five at Koh Racha. The lifeguards will be on duty at all three locations from 8:30am to 7:30pm every day,” Ms Vitanya said.

“As Koh Racha is a new location and a tourist area, we need to explain about life saving to local people,” she added.

In terms of rescue equipment, the lifeguards at Nai Harn have at their disposal one jet-ski, one ATV, three first aid kits, three AEDs, one lifeguard paddle board, six rescue boards and six rescue tubes.

At Yanui Beach, the lifeguards have two first aid kits, two rescue boards, two rescue tubes, and one AED, while the lifeguards at Koh Racha have two first aid kits, two rescue boards, two rescue tubes and two AEDs.

Jula Nontree, who previously served for years with and was trained to international standard by the PLS, remains as the chief lifeguard at Nai Harn, Ms Vitanya pointed pointed out.

“He is our supervisor for the lifeguards in the Rawai area and will organise their training, including exercises every day,” Ms Vitanya said.

The Rawai lifeguard division currently has 10 lifeguards who have passed tests set by the International Life Saving Federation. The rest will undergo the same training, she added.

Many of the lifeguards serving in Rawai also have years of local experience, and understand the dangers local currents pose, Ms Vitanya said.

“They are very familiar with the area,” she noted.

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos explained that the move to hire the PLS was part procedural, but also to bring their skills and experience to the area.

“The previous lifeguards were hired only temporarily, from October to December 2019, so a new contract had to be offered to make sure lifeguards continued to patrol the beaches,” he said.

“Two companies entered bids for the contract, which offered about B6 million for 10 months, but the PLS is well qualified and experienced.

“Their close work with Surf Life Saving Thailand means they much more experience on Phuket’s beaches than anyone else. I expect they will protect and save people from drowning in Rawai area,” he said.

