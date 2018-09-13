PHUKET: Region 8 Police have confirmed they are investigating a complaint of alleged corruption involving a company being suspiciously awarded a government contract to provide lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches.

Region 8 Police Investigator Lt Col Monsak Srisuwan confirmed the news while questioning witnesses at Kamala Police Station yesterday (Sept 12).

Col Monsak explained that the investigation follows an anonymous complaint formally filed with Region 8 Police on May 30 under the name Khon Rak Thong Tin (People who love this location).

The complaint was formally recognised and responded to in writing by Region 8 Police Chief, “Included this case considered and approved by Pol Col Sathapon Phatrat, of the Chief Investigation and Detective Management Division at Region 8 Police, on May 31," he said.

Col Monsak said that at this stage, by law, he was unable to publicly reveal the parties under investigation from the complaint.

However, he did explain that the complaint focussed on how a company had managed to be awarded a government contract to provide lifeguards despite the company not having the resources to provide what the government tender required.

The Phuket News understands that one of the parties under investigation was key figure in awarding the contract.

“So far by the evidence we have obtained during our investigation it appears that the accusations against the parties are true,” Col Monsak told The Phuket News yesterday.

“It does appear to be a case of corruption in Phuket. However, some of the details we have learned from our investigation we are not able to reveal yet,” he added.

Col Monsak also confirmed to The Phuket News that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will be informed of specific details from the investigation.

“Some of the information we have learned by questioning extra witnesses will be sent to the NACC in Bangkok this week,” Col Monsak said.

“Phuket is the top tourism destination of our country,” Col Monsak noted. “If allow non-effective, unqualified lifeguards, it will harm our country’s tourism industry.

“I expect that the government sees tourism safety with qualified lifeguard as a priority,” Col Monsak added.