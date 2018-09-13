THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

PHUKET: Region 8 Police have confirmed they are investigating a complaint of alleged corruption involving a company being suspiciously awarded a government contract to provide lifeguards on Phuket’s beaches.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 September 2018, 05:37PM

Region 8 Police Investigator Lt Col Monsak Srisuwan confirmed the news while questioning witnesses at Kamala Police Station yesterday (Sept 12). Photo: The Phuket News

Region 8 Police Investigator Lt Col Monsak Srisuwan confirmed the news while questioning witnesses at Kamala Police Station yesterday (Sept 12). Photo: The Phuket News

Region 8 Police Investigator Lt Col Monsak Srisuwan confirmed the news while questioning witnesses at Kamala Police Station yesterday (Sept 12).

Col Monsak explained that the investigation follows an anonymous complaint formally filed with Region 8 Police on May 30 under the name Khon Rak Thong Tin (People who love this location).

The complaint was formally recognised and responded to in writing by Region 8 Police Chief, “Included this case considered and approved by Pol Col Sathapon Phatrat, of the Chief Investigation and Detective Management Division at Region 8 Police, on May 31," he said.

Col Monsak said that at this stage, by law, he was unable to publicly reveal the parties under investigation from the complaint.

However, he did explain that the complaint focussed on how a company had managed to be awarded a government contract to provide lifeguards despite the company not having the resources to provide what the government tender required.

The Phuket News understands that one of the parties under investigation was key figure in awarding the contract.

“So far by the evidence we have obtained during our investigation it appears that the accusations against the parties are true,” Col Monsak told The Phuket News yesterday.

“It does appear to be a case of corruption in Phuket. However, some of the details we have learned from our investigation we are not able to reveal yet,” he added.

Col Monsak also confirmed to The Phuket News that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will be informed of specific details from the investigation.

“Some of the information we have learned by questioning extra witnesses will be sent to the NACC in Bangkok this week,” Col Monsak said.

“Phuket is the top tourism destination of our country,” Col Monsak noted. “If allow non-effective, unqualified lifeguards, it will harm our country’s tourism industry.

“I expect that the government sees tourism safety with qualified lifeguard as a priority,” Col Monsak added.

 

 

Fascinated | 14 September 2018 - 23:08:35 

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (well they didn't they waited until a complaint). Classic. For our resident Clouseau the contract was given to a Bkk based company.

BenPendejo | 14 September 2018 - 14:16:31 

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange thing as merit?  All contracts are corrupt, and the implementation of such is also corrupt. But whatever the case...the existing lifeguard contract is a complete farce, and anyone involved deserves to get burned for being such a lousy player at the corruption game...leave it to the big boys

Kurt | 14 September 2018 - 07:21:42 

Awarded by government with a 'company'  lifeguard contract but not having the resource required by the same government? That smells to corruption.
The government harming country's tourism industry. TIT, anything is possible here.
By the way, are these contracts given to some very influential persons in the Thalang-Surin-Kamala area?  NACC-Bangkok should come down to Phuket.

Nasa12 | 13 September 2018 - 18:04:03 

It does not surprise me at all.

