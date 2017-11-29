The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket lifeguard contract fails to draw any bids

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) today announced via its phuketcity.org website that no bids had been received for the tender to provide essential lifeguard services on Phuket’s beaches.

tourism, marine, accidents, death, economics,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 06:07PM

 

The announcement today (Nov 29) followed the tender for bids for the service coming to a close at 4:30pm last Thursday (Nov 23). Bidding for the tender opened on Nov 6.

“Nobody has placed bids for the tender. Therefore, the PPAO has cancelled the tender for e-bidding on this project,” read a document signed by PPAO Deputy Chief Satien Kaewpraprab on the website.

Mr Satien told The Phuket News today, “I have no idea on any further plans for the lifeguard service. I can’t give any opinion or reply to the media. PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong is the only man who can talk to the media regarding this issue.”

Mr Watcharin’s secretary, in response to repeated attempts by The Phuket News to contact Mr Watcharin today, said that was not available as he was in a meeting.

However, an official from the PPAO’s Division of Procurement, who declined to be named, told The Phuket News this afternoon, “Now the bidding for the tender is over. We will have to start the tender process again but this has to be put to the council first.

“I don’t know when this will happen,” he said.

On Nov 10, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong urged the PPAO to act swiftly on hiring lifeguards so that they are ready for the high season.

Mr Satien responded by stating that bidding for a new contract to take on the lifeguard contract via the phuketcity.org website started on Nov 6 offering a budget of B16.5 million for 10 months of service, and that the issue would be resolved by the end of November. (See story here.)

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

moskito | 09 December 2017 - 08:09:37

Its more like our government saying: Who gives a rats about one dead tourist drowning on a beach if we are having 2 dead tourists on the roads every day...
:
USE the money for keeping Phuket alive instead of bringing more and more tourists to Phuket with an IQ under 90

The Phuket News

moskito | 09 December 2017 - 08:06:10

its a crying SHAME whats going on here... 
The government makes BILLIONS of Baht with Tourists ...and if they dont, they may be should check better on avoiding TAX people, like Russians renting out Motorcycles or Cars or Houses and Rooms without paying a single Baht Taxmoney for it or having a licence for doing so
Obviously the government gives a sh1t about the safety of people bringing the  mon

The Phuket News

marcher | 30 November 2017 - 09:58:45

Not sure what is the biggest farce, this or the Chalong underpass. Perhaps this as it happens every year, or maybe the underpass as it may not be resolved for another 3+ years

The Phuket News

Foot | 30 November 2017 - 04:47:16

With all the yearly contract drama, it's not really surpising that there were no bidders.

Until Phuket Province takes tourist safety seriously, and pays accordingly, the drownings will continue, further harming the tourism industry.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 29 November 2017 - 21:54:51

Is it not a shame full thing that Phuket, as a tourist beach island has no officials who feel responsible for tourist beach safety?
When are they open brains, start thinking  and stop to see it as a money making project? 
How, in gods name you can see this as a 'bid/auction' thing?

Is there really not a single thing this very rich Phuket province can lift her image with anything? Officials?

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.