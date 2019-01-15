THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket lifeguard, 19, dies in motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 19-year-old lifeguard from Kamala Beach died this afternoon (Jan 15) after he lost control of the motorbike he was riding and slid into a large pane of glass.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 January 2019, 05:10PM

The motorbike and its rider, 19-year-old Kamala lifeguard Veerasak Kawiset, slide into the large pane of glass. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike and its rider, 19-year-old Kamala lifeguard Veerasak Kawiset, slide into the large pane of glass. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike and its rider, 19-year-old Kamala lifeguard Veerasak Kawiset, slide into the large pane of glass. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike and its rider, 19-year-old Kamala lifeguard Veerasak Kawiset, slide into the large pane of glass. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike and its rider, 19-year-old Kamala lifeguard Veerasak Kawiset, slide into the large pane of glass. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike and its rider, 19-year-old Kamala lifeguard Veerasak Kawiset, slide into the large pane of glass. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cherng Talay Police were called to the scene of the accident, near Bang Tao Temple, at 1:20pm.

The officers arrived to find a red Honda PCX on the ground. Alongside it was the body was of Veerasak Kawiset, who works as a lifeguard at Kamala Beach.

Capt Yannaphat Malai of the Kamala Police told The Phuket News that his investigation had led him to believe that Mr Veerasak was driving 'at speed' and lost control of the scooter at the curve at the front of the temple.

The bike slid along the ground and into the large sheet of glass that was part of the decorative design outside a salon.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Veerasak had suffered many deep cuts to the face and body from large shards of broken glass, Capt Yannaphat noted.

Mr Veerasak’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Later this afternoon, Capt Yannaphat said he was unavailable to provide more information as he was attending to the case at the hospital.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Woman knocked from motorbike, crushed by truck on Phuket’s main road
Phuket improves on ‘worst in Thailand’ for road accidents
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong

 

Phuket community
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

One of the biggest problems in Thailand is the fact that influential people can do anything they wan...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

They should check out the Khlongs in kamala as well. Sweetwater Canals they are not. More inane ...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

Hahaha,chewing letters? If one can't even correctly repeat his own writings,what else can i say....(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

khun Dek is missing the point. It is all about own responsibility to have your shed, when you are &...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

Social control? In thailand? Give me a break....(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

Dressed in uniforms, not plain clothed. No local police available ( of course not, they are paid for...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

A history of filth, more than 6 years! How many meetings of multi dozens of Officials in overdecorat...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor

 