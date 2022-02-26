BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket leads Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup

GOLF: Phuket leads Pattaya 3.5 points to 2.5 points overall after Day 1 of the 15th Phuket-Pattaya Amateur Ryder Cup, played at the Phuket Country Club (PCC) in Kathu yesterday (Feb 25).

Saturday 26 February 2022, 04:08PM

Phuket edged Pattaya on Day 1 of the biennial Amateur Ryder Cup 2022. Photo: Phuket Golf Association

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the official opening of the tournament yesterday. Photo: PR Phuket

The three-day tournament began yesterday (Feb 25). Photo: Phuket Golf Association

The Phuket team, currently in the lead.

The visitors from Pattaya.

The three-day event, played on the 18-hole PCC Country Course, began yesterday and will conclude tomorrow (Feb 27).

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the opening ceremony yesterday. Present for the official opening were Phuket Golf Association President Pakin Reeksuea along with Srirat Kongpetch, Chief Justice of the Phuket Provincial Court.

The tournament has been played every two years since it began in May 1996, Mr Pakin explained.

The tournament sees golfers playing for boasting rights between the two popular golfing tourism destinations, he added.

The Phuket Golf Association has won the Cup seven times, Pattaya Golf Association six times. Only once has the tournament concluded with a draw.

Mr Pakin explained that each team has 16 members: 12 players, and four reserves.

The first day of play is between foursomes, with six points up for grabs, with Phuket yesterday edging a lead of 3.5 points to 2.5.

The second day of play is the “Four Ball tournament” with six pairs of players vying for six more points.

The last day of play is the singles competition, scored using the Match Play system, with 12 matches played.

A win scores one point, a draw scores 0.5 points, Mr Pakin explained.

“Any team that scores more than 12.5 points can be regarded as the winning team in this competition. In this competition, the Competition Management Committee uses rules of the USGA [United States Golf Association], the PGA and rules agreed to by the two associations,” he said.

“For more than 25 years, this competition has helped develop the relationship ‒ and friendships ‒  between the two associations to become more close. And you can feel when the tournament is over, regardless of who wins everyone who is involved including the players, officials and the members of the golf associations congratulate each other and create impressive memories for the participants,” Mr Pakin said.

The tournament host alternates, with Pattaya to host the event next, Mr Pakin added.

