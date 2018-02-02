The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Law: Real Estate Rights in Thailand – Part I

Getting to grips with the different forms of property ownership and possession in Phuket, and elsewhere in Thailand, can be a daunting task. To make sure you are not led astray with some incomplete – or just plain wrong – explanations of what rights you have under the different forms of land titles, here are the basics in Part I of our column, “Real Estate Rights in Thailand”.

land, property,

Jerrold Kippen

Sunday 4 February 2018, 10:00AM

Getting to grips with the most fundamental – and most important – definitions of property ownership is critical.
Getting to grips with the most fundamental – and most important – definitions of property ownership is critical.

The preferred real estate title deed in Thailand is ownership. The only true ownership title deed to land in Thailand is called a “Chanote” and is issued in accordance with the Land Code (1954). Condominium units also have “Condominium Ownership Title Deeds” which are issued in accordance with the Condominium Act (1979).

Ownership deeds issued under the provisions of these Acts are registered with the Land Department and state the ownership, boundaries, area measurements and encumbrances (such as mortgages or servitudes, if any) with particularity.

A purchaser of land or a condominium unit is registered as the owner of the land or condominium unit on the relevant title deed at the Land Department at the time of transfer.

There are also three basic types of possessory – in other words, not true ownership – right documents for land still in use in Thailand. They are the “NorSor 3 Gor”, the “NorSor 3”, and the “SorKor 1”.

Of the three, the NorSor 3 Gor is the preferred. This document contains an accurate location of the land and boundaries – but unlike in the case of land under Chanote title deed, no survey markers are placed by the Land Department – along with verification of the utilization of the land in the past.

A NorSor 3 is similar to the NorSor 3 Gor except that the measurements and boundaries of the NorSor 3 Gor are more accurate. Further, a NorSor 3 requires a 30-day public notice period before transfer to a new possessor whereas the transfer of a a NorSor 3 Gor can be registered immediately.

C and C Marine

The least preferable is the SorKor 1. This document is an unregistered form stating a claim by an occupant of land that the land belongs to him. The measurements are vague or missing and can be easily disputed. Encumbrances, such as a mortgage, can only be registered on Chanote, NorSor 3 Gor, or NorSor 3 title deeds. However, in some cases, it is possible to upgrade a SorKor 1 to a NorSor 3 Gor or a Chanote title.

Condos

As mentioned, condominium units also have ownership title deeds. This is in contrast to buildings with similar units that are not licensed under the Condominium Act (1979) and which are merely apartments that can only be rented or leased from the owner of the entire building.

The owner of a condominium unit, also owns a pro rata portion of the common area of the entire condominium project (based on the proportional area of their individual unit).

Unlike land, foreigners are allowed to own up to 49% of the floor space of a condominium project. However, the money to purchase a foreign-owned condominium unit must be brought into Thailand in foreign currency for that purpose or held in a “foreign currency account” in Thailand.

DUENSING KIPPEN is an international law firm specializing in business transaction and dispute resolution matters, with offices in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand and affiliated offices in over 50 other countries. Visit them at: duensingkippen.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Sadly, there’s always one

Welcome to the internet.. You must be new here....(Read More)

An alternative to Patong tunnel presented to NLA in Phuket meeting

It is good that 'Patong Tunnel' gets 2nd thoughts However, what any road alternative may be, it always goes over hills to Patong town --Betw...(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

This could be the biggest step forward for Phuket in the past 20 years. I hope he gets all the support he needs to be successful. Finally someone brav...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief calls on expats to report ‘wrongful requests for fees’

The same happened to me. It all happened in the open ... anybody could see that money changed hands. As it happened more than once in an open office s...(Read More)

Phuket event unveils Kra Canal push

This is probably the best idea ever presented to Thailand. Now, the timing is right. That's probably all it will take to get it rejected again....(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

Cherng Talay, Surin, Kamala, Karon, Kata, Rawai why is PATONG missing from this list of west coast towns?? will the bus just drive through and not ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 20, charged in Phuket for toilet bleaching dead corals

Is now a tip-off from a neighbor reason to get a warrant to invade a private house while the person is not home? The massage of thai authorities to...(Read More)

Phuket event unveils Kra Canal push

A lot of massage for a not needed canal However, as long thai goverment is not governing that part of Thailand , we talk here about thai terrorist, e...(Read More)

Three escape as pickup overturns, bursts into flames in Phuket

Recently a lot of car accidents at Heroines Monument. This accident, + just yesterday that singaporean man, and so on (many before). Perhaps it is...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.