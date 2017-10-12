The Phuket News
Phuket laundry owners charged for illegally using liquefied petroleum gas

PHUKET: Two Phuket laundrettes were charged yesterday (Oct 11) and Tuesday (Oct 10) for using liquefied petroleum gas over 1,000 litres in volume without permission during raids conducted by Provincial Police Region 1 following an explosion at a laundromat in Nonthaburi province that injured seven people on Monday morning (Oct 9).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 October 2017, 10:08AM

Officials seen here during a raid on one of the launderettes in question. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Officials seen here during a raid on one of the launderettes in question. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The laundry business was on a five-story townhouse at the Songtham housing estate off Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkred 32.

The explosion caused damages to the first, second, and third floors of the townhouse with steel window and door frames, broken glass windows being strewn on the road. (see story here.)

At 9:30am yesterday (Oct 11), Lt Col Pornthep Chaimat, Deputy Chief of Ratsada Police based in Trang Province raided a laundrette on Soi Bang Chee Lou, Thepkrasattri Rd, Rassada.

The raid was ordered by Chief of Provincial Police Region 1 Lt Gen Chaiwat Ketvorachai to inspect laundromats in Phuket for using liquefied petroleum gas in dry cleaning.

The laundromat owner Mr Kachen Chakareewech, 42, was charged with not having a Regulatory Control Type 3 licence, which allows for use of liquefied petroleum gas with a volume of 1,000 litres or more.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening (Oct 10), Lt Gen Chaiwat investigated and charged another laundromat in Wichit.

I have visited the launderette named Bang Yai Laundry on Moo 5 in Wichit, Mueang District, after receiving reports that the site is using liquefied petroleum gas. This requires a licence from the relevant agency,” said Lt Gen Chaiwat Ketvorachai.

Mr Ruangwit Chantawat, 50, was the supervisor of the launderette and was in possession of 20 gas tanks, each weighing 48 kilograms and totalling 960kg.

Mr Ruangwit was charged with using liquefied petroleum gas with a volume of 1,000 litres of more without a licence,” said Gen Chaiwat.

Mr Ruangwit confessed to the crime after being arrested, confirmed Gen Chaiwat.

The most common types of gas appliances found in launderettes are driers, with other equipment including rotary ironers and combined washer dryers running on liquid petroleum gas.

Many laundry services are provided by washing machines and driers which are simply plugged into the electric and/or natural gas utilities. However, in locations beyond the gas mains and/or when the electricity is unreliable or too expensive businesses turn to liquid petroleum gas to help them fulfil this service.

 

 
