Phuket launches volunteer training course

PHUKET: A training course designed by the Phuket office of Non-National Education for those wishing to engage in volunteering duties across the island in 2022 was officially launched by Governor Narong Woonciew today (Feb 1).

charitytourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 February 2022, 03:45PM

Governor Narong presided over the opening of the training program at the Phuket Office of Non-National Education which will aim to provide volunteers in the public sector the necessary skills to be successful in their duties such as discipline and insight into ideology on how volunteers must conduct themselves.

Governor Narong was joined at the course opening by Deputy Governor Anupap Rodkwan and Kanungnit Ketkaew, office director of the Non-National Education office in Phuket. Students who had enrolled under the Phuket Non-National Education scheme were also present.

Mrs Kanungnit explained that the project had been designed with the objective of supplying students the knowledge, understanding, spirit and overall skills required to successfully serve the public in their role as volunteers. She also stated that the fundamentals of the course aim to protect and honour the monarchy by building a sense of connectivity and unity among the public.

Mrs Kanungnit detailed that the course will see two separate classes with about 65 students in each, both overseen and led by lecturers from the Volunteer Centre of the Non-National Education office and Kusultham Foundation.

Activities which will be covered include project research into and study of successful volunteer models in addition to a volunteer community contest and a singing competition based on the writings of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9).

Governor Narong added that the training can be very effective in installing in the island’s youth an appropriate and disciplined sense of order, patriotic unity and public charity that can greatly help society.

This can contribute to alleviating many problems to help Phuket and, on a larger scale the country, to continue to develop stably successfully.