Phuket launches international educational golf academy

GOLF: Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket has partnered with the Junior Asian Golf Academy (JAGA) to establish the first full-time golf training and education institute in Phuket.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 May 2023, 02:00PM

The scheme will provide opportunities for aspiring young golfers to be coached and mentored by a reputed golfing academy while aligning with a comprehensive education program.

The program covers students in grades 7-12 (equivalent to Thai junior high school) and is run is collaboration with Canada’s Northern Pre-University (NPU) which will offer the education syllabus covering subjects such as mathematics, science and languages.

Numbers will be limited to a total of 30 students and the course adheres to the international academic calendar, beginning this September. Tuition fees start at B550,000 per year, which may rise dependent on the intensity of the golf specific studies.

NPU is a division of the Ontario Virual School which offers a wide range of customisable and personalised academic services for local and international partners and independent students. It is especially popular among elite athletes as it is flexible and can thus be adapted around sports studies.

NPU aligned courses have paved the way for many athletes to gain college scholarships and created opportunity for athletes to compete in a range of professional tournaments across a wide range of sports.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

“We are delighted to partner with Blue Canyon Country Club, one of Asia’s finest golf courses,” commented John LaRoche, President of JAGA on May 22.

“Through this partnership, we aim to foster the talents of young golfers and provide them with unique opportunities that encompass both skill development and quality education,” he added.

“Our partnership with NPU ensures that JAGA students receive an education of international standards to support their growth and success in their chosen field.”

Praphan Asawaaree, CEO of Blue Canyon Country Club, said: “We are proud to partner with JAGA, this innovative golf academy. And as a result, we share a vision of integrating golf into instruction to give young golfers the opportunity to achieve success together.

“It aims to build the future of golf in Asia and continue to produce valuable people in the golf industry.”
For more information about the JAGA Golf Academy at Blue Canyon Country Club visit www.jaga-bluecanyon.com.

