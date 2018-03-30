The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket launches ‘Good Thais In, Bad Thais Out’ crackdown

PHUKET: Fed up with the number of Thai people travelling to Phuket only to carry out crimes or otherwise tarnish the island’s tourism image as a “world-class tourism destination”, officials in Phuket are ready to launch their ‘Good Thais In, Bad Thais Out” campaign.

Sunday 1 April 2018, 08:00AM

Officials in Phuket today began enforcing their 'Good Thais In, Bad Thais Out' policy. Photo: Staff Sgt Ashely Moreno
Officials in Phuket today began enforcing their 'Good Thais In, Bad Thais Out' policy. Photo: Staff Sgt Ashely Moreno

The news came at meeting held in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 31) attended by scores of police officers, internal security defence teams and high-ranking officials.

Spearheading the campaign is Capt Dokgeng Menmaak, who explained that the crackdown is based on the success of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau’s “Good Guys In, Bad Guys Out” policy, originally launched in 2014 and still in effect today.

“Under the campaign, Thais convicted of crimes will be dealt with accordingly, as is normal,” Capt Dokgeng said.

“But as with foreigners caught overstaying their visas in Phuket, we will be now looking at Thai people who have ‘overstayed their welcome’ with behaviour that damages Phuket’s tourism image,” he explained.

As such, Thais not native to Phuket who are found guilty of “tourism misconduct” for a period of less than 90 days will be exiled and banned from returning to the island for one year.

Those caught “misbehaving” for more than 90 days but less than a year will be banned for three years, while those found guilty of misconduct for more than one year will be subject to a re-entry ban of five years.

Thais found guilty of tourism misconduct for more than five years will be barred from re-entering the island for 10 years, Capt Dokgeng added.

“They will be allowed to gather their belongings and then accompanied by police escorts will board a bus or plane out of here, or they will be taken to the Thepkrasattri Bridge where their friends or relatives can pick them up,” Capt Dokgeng explained.

Thais native to Phuket found guilty of “tourism misconduct” will be permitted to stay on their island of birth, but will be banned form engaging in the tourism industry for corresponding periods, he added.

“We understand that this sounds harsh, but what else can we do to preserve Phuket’s tourism image,” Capt Dokgeng said.

The policy became effective today, April 1.

“We couldn’t think of a better day to launch it,” Capt Dokgeng noted.

UPDATE: Well, it's well past midday here in Phuket and yes, well done to those who spotted it -- This was our April Fool's story. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!

 

 
DeKaaskopp | 02 April 2018 - 19:11:07

Now blaming Phuket Radio for ones own lack of common sense.How embarrassing !You should punish yourself with a 3 month absence from commenting,after pulling out your own foot from your mouth!

Pauly44 | 02 April 2018 - 16:53:52

Perhaps the Phuket news could explain why this story was broadcast on their radio station this morning, the 2nd of April then???

DeKaaskopp | 02 April 2018 - 15:00:32

Someone still believe it wasn't a joke!Even after a published update ! Wow! That's frightening!

malczx7r | 02 April 2018 - 14:31:29

It's a good job it is a joke, if they did that there'd be no people left except a handful!

Pauly44 | 02 April 2018 - 12:20:46

Ha, looks like some fool has to pull his foot out of his mouth as its no joke!

BenPendejo | 02 April 2018 - 09:46:45

What "philosophy"...just commented on the need to purge crooked cops and officials. Also not struggling at all...love it here.  I take issue with a handful of greedy lowlife oppressing the average citizen, sucking the hope for a more prosperous life right out of them.  Also, not American ya doof.

Fascinated | 01 April 2018 - 19:26:34

Man oh Man Ben- why not take your American philosophy back there? You clearly seem to struggle with life in Thailand. How does this affect you personally in any way, hsape, or form?

Sue Yu2 | 01 April 2018 - 15:36:00

Like the name Menmaak, Chris! If only this were true...

DeKaaskopp | 01 April 2018 - 15:26:22

Hahaha! Funny April fools day story! Even more funny that some of those clever experts/expats on here didn't get it.Maybe they are not so bright as they always pretend to be?

Asterix | 01 April 2018 - 12:29:19

Is-it April's Fool Day?

