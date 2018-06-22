FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) has created a map available to the public showing landslide risk areas across the island.

Saturday 23 June 2018, 09:00AM

Landslide risk areas, such as this one in Kamala earlier this month, are on the map, which will be available online soon. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The map showing landslide risk areas across Phuket will be available online soon. Photo: Sirapisit Bunchoocheep

The DDPM-Phuket office currently has only a list of the landslide risk areas across Phuket. Photo: Sirapisit Bunchoocheep

The map, created only this week, can currently be seen at the DDPM-Phuket office at Phuket Provincial Hall, but will later become available to view for free online.

The map currently features all 18 recognised landslide areas across the island, comprising eight in Maung District, three in Kathu (two in Patong, one in Kamala), and seven in Thalang.

“The map is a joint effort by the DDPM-Phuket and the Department of Mineral Resources Phuket office,” DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang explained to The Phuket News.

The map will be updated every year by the Department of Mineral Resources, he added.

Previously, the DDPM-Phuket kept only list of landslide risk areas, detailing the Moo Baan (Village) that are at risk of landslides. The list is available free from the DDPM-Phuket office*.

However, Chief Prapan said the map will help the DDPM-Phuket staff perform their functions.

“The map is useful for us when informing local administrations of danger areas within their areas of jurisdiction,” Chief Prapan said.

“We can also use the map to compare the level of risk in certain areas and prepare strategies to provide better, different, protection options, in each area,” he added.

“For example, some areas need concrete retaining walls, but other areas just need us to watch out for risky situations, such as when there is heavy rain and storms,” Mr Prapan said.

– Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

* The DDPM-Phuket office, located at Phuket Provincial hall (see map below), is open Monday-Friday from 8:30am-4:30pm. The list of landslide risk areas is free.

 

 

