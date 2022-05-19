Phuket Kusoldharm hands out 2,800 ‘life packs’ of essential items

PHUKET: The Kusoldharm Foundation has handed out 2,800 packs of essential goods to Phuket people in need at a ceremony to honour the foundation’s patron deity.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 May 2022, 12:09PM

More than B250,000 in dive equipment will be bought to help rescue workers in underwater search operations. Photo: Kusoldharm Phuket

Just some of the rice and drinks being handed out to people in need in Phuket as part of teh annual festivities. Photo: Kusoldharm Phuket

The annual ceremony to celebrate Poy Jun Sia Hook, which the Kusoldharm Foundation looks to as its patron figure, was held at the foundation’s headquarters on Takua Pa Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (May 18).

In order to honour Poy Jun Sia Hook, the organisation donated some 2,800 packs of essential goods to people in need in 25 local communities. The supplies included rice, instant noodles, canned fish and other basic food products.

“Such activities are considered to be part of the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation work to fulfill its objectives in helping the poor in Phuket province,” said Kusoldharm Phuket manager Lek Tantiwongpaisan.

The second part of the event was centered around the purchase of diving equipment for trained staff of Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation to conduct rescue operations underwater.

Mr Lek noted that from Jan 14-23 this year rescue workers underwent a special training course to increase capabilities of the foundation in rescue operations and contribute to Phuket having enough divers to support victims of various disasters that might happen in the future.

In order for the diving unit to be able to fulfill the duties, the governing council of the foundation approved purchase of equipment worth B247,151. Pictures from the event show various equipment on display, including scuba tanks, fins, buoyancy compensators, masks and more.

Kusoldharm rescue divers are often the first local police look to for assistance when searching for people, or bodies, in local lakes or even in the channel between Phuket and the mainland.