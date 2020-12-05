Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

PHUKET: Phuket and Krabi have finally been added to the national government’s campaigns to encourage tourists to come to Thailand to visit areas other than Bangkok.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 December 2020, 02:56PM

Image: TAT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Thai Airways International (THAI), Thai Hotels Association (THA) and Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), has launched the ‘Amazing Thailand Plus’ offer for foreign visitors wishing to enter Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “The Amazing Thailand Plus offer gives visitors value added benefits while ensuring safety and health for both themselves and the Thai people. Every foreign traveller to Thailand must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and follow all rules and regulations set by the Ministry of Public Health just like every Thai national returning home from overseas.”

Amazing Thailand Plus comes with over 400 packages, inclusive of special fares on international and domestic flights, rooms at government-accredited Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels, and post-quarantine tours or transfers. Accommodation options are available at 70 ASQ hotels and over other 100 hotels in designated destinations, said the TAT in announcing the new campaign.

“Bookings and airfares must be made through Thai Airways International by selecting either package A, B, or C. Terms and conditions apply,” the agency noted.

The three packages were described as follows:

Package A: Bangkok Extra offers a stay at ASQ hotels of one’s choice and comes with a complimentary post-quarantine half-day or one-day city tour of Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, or Ayutthaya.

Package B: Bangkok and Beyond (drive-in) is inclusive of a stay at ASQ hotels of one’s choice plus a complimentary post-quarantine transfer, up to 3,000 Baht, from Bangkok to selected hotels in Cha-Am, Hua Hin, Chon Buri, Khao Yai, and Rayong.

Package C: Bangkok and Beyond (fly-in) covers a stay at ASQ hotels of one’s choice. It includes an option between a complimentary round-trip domestic ticket post-quarantine when travelling to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi, or Phuket with Thai Smile Airways, or a 3,000 Baht post-quarantine discount on a round-trip ticket when travelling to Koh Samui with Bangkok Airways.

The offers will remain available from December through March 2021, while the travelling period for using the packages is from December through April 2021, the TAT noted.

“Travellers wishing to visit Thailand during this time need to apply for a visa, which can include a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV) currently available for non-Thai citizens from the COVID-19 low-risk countries (according to the Ministry of Public Health, which may change without prior notice),” the TAT also noted in its announcement.

“It is highly recommended for interested travellers to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate General in their home country before making any bookings. This is because the application for both the TR and STV is to be made only in the traveller’s country of origin at a Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate General,” it added.

People interested in the special packages under the Amazing Thailand Plus initiative are asked to visit explanations posted on the Thai Airways website at https://www.thaiairways.com/en/book/offers/asq_hotels/index.page





