Phuket knife-wielding Family Mart robber surrenders to police

Phuket knife-wielding Family Mart robber surrenders to police

PHUKET: The man wanted for robbing two Family Mart convenience stores in Phuket before dawn yesterday morning (Nov 10) by threatening the staff with a kitchen knife has surrendered to police.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 November 2019, 03:11PM

Boonrit Khaoprasirt, 21, originally from Phang Nga, surrendered himself to officers at Phuket City Police Station at about 8pm last night. photos: Phuket City Police

Boonrit Khaoprasirt, 21, originally from Phang Nga, surrendered himself to officers at Phuket City Police Station at about 8pm last night. photos: Phuket City Police

Boonrit Khaoprasirt, 21, originally from Phang Nga, surrendered himself to officers at Phuket City Police Station at about 8pm last night, explained Capt Anirut Thongpung of the Phuket City Police.

“While investigating the robberies, and checking CCTV footage, we learned that the suspect was Boonrit Khaoprasirt, 21, from Phang Nga. We called him and pressured him to give himself up,” Capt Anirut said.

When Boonrit arrived at Phuket City Police Station, he was still wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he committed the robberies, and seen on CCTV as wearing, Capt Anirut said.

After surrendering himself, Boonrit also showed police officers where the motorbike he used in making his getaways was parked at the apartment block where he was staying on Chao Fa Rd on the south side of Phuket Town.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister-newspaper Khao Phuket this morning that Boonrit had no record of previous crimes.

“Boonrit said that he used to work for a furniture shop, but it is now closed. He lost his job and he needed money for living, so he decide to turn to robbery,” Col Sompong said.

Col Sompong urged all small stores – and especially 24-hour mini-marts and convenience stores – to have CCTV installed.

“They should set up CCTV cameras inside and outside the shop, because CCTV cameras provide good evidence to help track down and find suspects,” he said.

Boonrit has confessed to robbing Family Mart convenience store on Tilok Uthit 2 Rd in Phuket Town, near the fresh market on Ong Sim Pai Rd, at about 5:40am yesterday, and another Family Mart store in Wichit barely hours earlier, at 4:20am.

In both robberies, Boonrit pulled up in front of the Family Mart store and walked in like any other customer. He then walked to kitchen utensils section and grabbed a kitchen knife, before walking up to the counter and threatening the staff to hand over the money.

From the Phuket Town robbery he made off with B1,500, and from the Wichit robbery he made off with only B1,000. (See story here.)

 

 

