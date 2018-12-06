SAILING: The International Dinghy Classes took centre stage at the annual Phuket King’s Cup Regatta today (Dec 6) as the keelboats and multihulls enjoyed a rest day.

Thursday 6 December 2018, 06:54PM

A total of 107 youngsters took to the sea off the southwestern tip of Phuket for their second round of races today. Photo: Guy Newell

A total of 107 youngsters took to the sea off the southwestern tip of Phuket for their second round of races today, with some of Thailand’s world-class sailors testing their skills against a talented field of boys and girls from Phuket, Sattahip, Hua Hin, Songkla, Koh Pha-ngan and other parts of the country.

Races were held in the Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 420 classes. Overseeing the action on the water was experienced King’s Cup keelboat skipper Cdr Peera Sagultem of the Royal Thai Navy, who is a YRAT committee member and the Dinghy Race Officer.

“We will be staging 12 races in total, running from Wednesday to Saturday,” Cdr Peera said. “Some of the young sailors here have represented Thailand at the highest levels, such as the Asian Sailing Championships.

“These up-and-coming youngsters will one day be aboard the bigger boats racing further out to sea in events such as the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta,” he said.

After a busy day on the water today, young Thai champion Panwa Boonak held the provisional overall lead in the Boys Optimist Class. Panwa was a bronze medallist at this year’s Optimist World Championship and the winner at the 2018 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at the Ngwe Saung Yacht Club & Resort in Myanmar.

While Panwa finished first in all seven races held so far, second overall was ML Weka Bhanubbandh, with four second-place finishes in the seven races.

Third overall in the Optimist Class was Patihan Vorrasart, with three second-place finishes.

Panwa, Patihan and Chalisa are members of the Thai National team which won the Optimist Team World Championship and Asian Optimist Team Racing Championships.

Leading the Girls Optimist Class was Chalisa Krittanai, with Thorfun Boonak in second place and Suchanaree Dethhotsapol in third spot overall.

Chusit Punlamala was showing the way in the Standard Class, followed by Arthit Mikhail Romanky and Chairat Dangdeemark.

Janisara Sasha Romanky leads the Laser Radial Class, followed by Sophia Gail Montgomery in second place and Voravong Rachrattanaruk third.

The overall leader in the 470 Class was Pitchakon Ungpakornlaew and he was followed by Patcharee Sringam and Nuttapong Yoang-Ngam.

The leaders in the 420s, a team event, were Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew in first place overall, followed by Jedtavee Yongyuennarn and Chakkaphat Wiriyakitti in second spot with Intira Parnpiboon and Paliga Poonpat a close third.