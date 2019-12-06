THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Strong wind limits racing on Day 4

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Strong wind limits racing on Day 4

SAILING: Unlike many previous years, when the organisers prayed for a breeze, there was too much wind for many of the boats as the fleet contesting the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta prepared to race this morning (Dec 6).

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 December 2019, 09:08PM

Boats in action at the Phuket King's Cup Regatta. Photo: Guy Nowell

Boats in action at the Phuket King's Cup Regatta. Photo: Guy Nowell

Only five of the nine classes were able to do any racing today. The wind gusted from 30 to 35 knots during the morning off the southern end of the resort island, but eased slightly to allow for one race to be held late in the afternoon.

“We had winds gusting from 30 to 35 knots during the morning. Safety is the number one issue, so we had to cancel some of the racing,” said Race Officer Simon James.

When racing did eventually start in the afternoon, defending champion Australian Ray Roberts on Team Hollywood had a narrow win for the overall lead in the top flight IRC Zero class. He edged out Thailand’s former world Optimist champion and two-time Asian Games gold medalist Noppakao Poonpaton, who was at the helm of the Thai-registered boat THA 72.

With one day’s racing to go, little separates these two very fast 52-foot racing boats.

The Hong Kong-registered WindSikher of Nick Burns and Sarab Singh finished third overall.

Russia’s Alexey Mashkin extended his overall lead in the IRC 1 class with a second place on his boat MegaZip, followed by Japan’s Kazuki Kihara on Char Chan, which won today’s race. In third place overall was another Japanese skipper, Nanamori Yasuo, on Emagine.

The IRC 2 class overall leader was Neil Semple and Morten Jakobsen on Over Here, closely followed by China’s Shen Sheng on Bigboys Sailing Team. Minzhi Feng, another Chinese sailor, was third overall on Highlead Encoragers.

The overall lead in the Premier class was held by Peter Cremers from Australia on Shahtoosh. Fellow Aussie Geoff Hill was second overall on Antipodes, followed by Thailand’s Ithinai Yingsiri on Pine-Pacific.

Only two boats contested the Firefly 850 Racing class, the last of the classes racing today, and despite a second place finish, Great Britain’s John Newnham’s Twin Sharks still has a narrow overall lead. Hot on his heels is Hans Rahmann on Voodoo.

The strong wind also caused some problems for the International Dinghy Fleet sailing off Kata Beach, with the Royal Thai Navy’s inflatable boats as well as some of the boats from the main fleet coming to lend a hand and towing some dinghies to shore. However, in the afternoon the wind dropped and racing was resumed.

The Sunday Brunch Club

At the end of a windy day, experienced sailor Weka Bhanubandh led the boys’ Optimist class, with Thorfun Boonak in front in the girls’ Optimists.

Thanawan Aiam-mi had the overall lead in the 420 class, Suchakree Detthotsapol extended his lead in the Laser R class and Jarupong Meeusamsen cemented his lead in the Laser Standard class. Paliga Poonpat also kept her lead in the Laser 4.7 class after some close racing in difficult conditions.

The testing conditions were also noted by the large contingent of Chinese media, most of whom were drenched as they made they was across the windy, choppy sea on small inflatable boats to the Royal Thai Navy battleship anchored offshore, which has become the media center on the water. Today’s racing was sponsored by the Belt and Road Regatta, which will be held in Beihai, China, on December 13, and a large number of Chinese media are in Phuket.

It will be the first regatta in China named after the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s global infrastructure project, with the aim of enhancing friendship and communications between China and Southeast Asian countries via the sport of sailing.

In the IOM class for radio-controlled boats, Thailand’s Vanaran Yusananda shot to the overall lead after four races held on the south of Phuket. Vanaran is one of 14 Thais testing his skills as a radio sailor and jumped from fourth place on Thursday to the lead today.

Maintaining his second placing on Friday was China’s Yan Jiangiun, who held the same position after yesterday’s races. Australian Tim Brown was also consistent and kept his third position today. A total of 24 radio sailors are racing, the first time the class has been included in the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

The crews will return to the water tomorrow for the final day of racing, winds permitting.

For full race results and more information about the Phuket King's Cup Regtta, visit www.kingscup.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai gold medal haul up to 17 after day six of SEA Games
War Elephants dumped out of SEA Games after draw with Vietnam
Manchester United inflict first Spurs defeat on Mourinho as Liverpool romp clear
Thai skipper shines at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta
Gold medal victories for women shuttlers and ice skater Natthapat
Suphanat late brace helps War Elephants keep hopes alive
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Day 2 down to tactics and experience
Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds
Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize
War Elephants aim to trample Laos in final group match
Good wind, close racing on first day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Liverpool extend lead at the top as Manchester City slip up
War Elephants keep semis hopes alive with win over Singapore

 

Phuket community
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

...all that paper safety matters. Tour boat safety by looking for nominees. Laugh or cry?...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

A change in Thailand about powering tourist boats is important. For safety 'sustainability' ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Gerry, you made me laugh about your ...until the final outcome... remark. That can take looooong t...(Read More)

Children in need: Police put children first in crackdown on late-night street hawking

Beside the Karon police station at the beach road in Karon is a cluster of 5 fish restaurants. popul...(Read More)

Fishermen receive reward for discovery of turtle egg nests as part of new preservation project

The Fishermen should also be awarded with a free Chinese Meal complete with Oceanic White Tip Sharks...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

All gasoline powered tourist / passenger carrying vessels are deadly. A diesel powered vessel is a s...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@Facinated. If you go to the Thailand BOI website, lists "Advantages", well, maybe they sh...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@GJCS. I have been a Commercial Seafarer since 1978. My CV is 64 pages long & only 12 of printed...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

I was not talking about illegal Burmese immigrants. These people can be very well legal in Thailand....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

...published how much everyone will get finally.Better to stop whinging until you know the final out...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Football
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show