SAILING: The 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be held from Dec 1-8, 2018. Asia’s biggest and the most prestigious sailing regatta will be held at its traditional home on the popular resort island of Phuket and this year the focus will be split between the keelboats, multihulls and the next generation of sailors in the International Dinghy Classes.

Sailing

By Press Release

Monday 26 November 2018, 04:26PM

The Phuket King's Cup Regatta is organised by the Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organising Committee under the auspices of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, in conjunction with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy and the Province of Phuket

The action will start on Dec 2 with registration for all classes and sail measurements with a practice race for keelboats and multihulls, Skipper’s briefing and the Opening Ceremony at Beyond Kata Resort, Phuket.

There will be five days of racing for the keelboats and multihulls, with a reserve day on Thursday, Dec 6. For the International Dinghy Classes, four consecutive days of racing will start from Wednesday, Dec 5. The comprehensive classes contested by the International Dinghy fleet are Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard, 420 and 470.

Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Organising Committee, said, "We are pleased to welcome all international and Thai sailors to this year’s regatta, which has long been continuously organised for over three decades. Aside from large fleets of keelboats and multihulls, we have also continued focusing on dinghy fleets.

“The Dinghy Classes is a fast-growing racing program designed to promote and encourage youth sailing in Thailand. Many of the young sailors competing will go on to join the crews of full-size keelboat and multihull racing teams, and compete in the larger Phuket King’s Cup Regatta in future years.”

Race day prize-giving will be presented during the week. The Royal Awards Ceremony will be held on Dec 8 at Beyond Resort Kata.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta won the prestigious Asia Boating Awards – Best Asian Regatta in 2016. The award recognised the extraordinary efforts of the organizers of Asia’s premier regatta, in terms of its exceptional organisation, promotion, course quality, entry size, competitiveness and social aspects. It was one of many awards the regatta has collected over 32 years.

For three decades, the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has been the pinnacle of international regattas in Asia, initially dedicated to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for his passion and support for the sport of sailing and in honour of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

