THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta returns

SAILING: The 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be held from Dec 1-8, 2018. Asia’s biggest and the most prestigious sailing regatta will be held at its traditional home on the popular resort island of Phuket and this year the focus will be split between the keelboats, multihulls and the next generation of sailors in the International Dinghy Classes.

Sailing
By Press Release

Monday 26 November 2018, 04:26PM

Defending champion THA72 on the move. Photo: Guy Nowell

Defending champion THA72 on the move. Photo: Guy Nowell

The International Dinghy Classes. Photo: Guy Nowell

The International Dinghy Classes. Photo: Guy Nowell

The Phuket King's Cup Regatta is organised by the Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organising Committee under the auspices of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, in conjunction with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy and the Province of Phuket

The action will start on Dec 2 with registration for all classes and sail measurements with a practice race for keelboats and multihulls, Skipper’s briefing and the Opening Ceremony at Beyond Kata Resort, Phuket.

There will be five days of racing for the keelboats and multihulls, with a reserve day on Thursday, Dec 6. For the International Dinghy Classes, four consecutive days of racing will start from Wednesday, Dec 5. The comprehensive classes contested by the International Dinghy fleet are Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard, 420 and 470.

Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Organising Committee, said, "We are pleased to welcome all international and Thai sailors to this year’s regatta, which has long been continuously organised for over three decades. Aside from large fleets of keelboats and multihulls, we have also continued focusing on dinghy fleets.

“The Dinghy Classes is a fast-growing racing program designed to promote and encourage youth sailing in Thailand. Many of the young sailors competing will go on to join the crews of full-size keelboat and multihull racing teams, and compete in the larger Phuket King’s Cup Regatta in future years.”

Race day prize-giving will be presented during the week. The Royal Awards Ceremony will be held on Dec 8 at Beyond Resort Kata.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta won the prestigious Asia Boating Awards – Best Asian Regatta in 2016. The award recognised the extraordinary efforts of the organizers of Asia’s premier regatta, in terms of its exceptional organisation, promotion, course quality, entry size, competitiveness and social aspects. It was one of many awards the regatta has collected over 32 years.

For three decades, the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has been the pinnacle of international regattas in Asia, initially dedicated to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for his passion and support for the sport of sailing and in honour of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

The Phuket King's Cup Regatta is organised by the Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organising Committee under the auspices of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, in conjunction with the Royal Thai Navy, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, and the Province of Phuket. The most prestigious regatta in Asia includes Phuket Dinghy Series, International Dinghy Classes, Keelboats and Multihulls amongst its competitive classes

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BigA | 27 November 2018 - 08:01:41 

Big A won the Cup I think it was in 96 or 97.Was trying to do the Classic this year but could not get enough crew ! Everybody want  now to go on those lighweigh Multihulls.
Horst

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flying start for the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai sailors to compete at Para World Sailing Championships in USA
Fugazi claims top honours at Multihull Solutions Regatta
Strong gusts overpower racers in Phuket’s Multihull Solutions Regatta
Multihull Solutions Regatta gets underway
Entries for 2018 Multihull Solutions Regatta flowing in
Phuket gears up for green-season favourite Multihull Solutions Regatta
Panwa Boonak crowned 2018 Thailand Optimist National Champion
Two race shoot-out brings 2018 Top of the Gulf Regatta to an end
A hard day at the office: Day 3 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta 2018
Top of the Gulf Regatta to increase accessibility to sailing
Disabled sailing gets boost with S\V14 and Fareast Yachts collaboration
Five reasons to race Top Of The Gulf Regatta 2018
Sail superyachts to compete at ASR Cup
The fun one: Racing, relaxation and parties all part of 21st The Bay Regatta

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo

 