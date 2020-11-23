BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed

PHUKET: The renowned Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has been postponed, with organisers hoping to reschedule the international regatta for early next year.


By The Phuket News

Monday 23 November 2020, 04:15PM

MegaZip on their way to winning IRC 1 Class in the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta last year. Photo: PKCR / Guy Nowell

MegaZip on their way to winning IRC 1 Class in the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta last year. Photo: PKCR / Guy Nowell


The news was announced on the regatta’s official website today (Nov 23).

“The Organizing Committee of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is regrettably informing sailors that based on the current uncertainty regarding international travel, quarantine requirements, host hotel temporary closure and increased infections of COVID-19 worldwide, that the 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be postponed until 2021,” the announcement read.

“This decision was based on the view that the health and safety of our sailors is a top priority. Additionally, the PKCR has traditionally been an international event which at present is not possible. In today’s environment, with quarantine restrictions and too many uncertainties hosting the event was not possible,” it added.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta was scheduled to be held off Phuket from Nov 28-Dec 5.

CMI - Thailand

“We hope to host a scaled down 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta in the first quarter of 2021 and the 35th PKCR between December 4th to 12th 2021,” regatta organisers announced today.

“We would like to thank our Royal Patron His Majesty the King of Thailand, previous participants and sponsors for continuing to support the PKCR. We appreciate all the time and effort that has gone into preparing for participation in the event and racing in the Regatta.

“The Royal Varuna Yacht Club, the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the PKCR Organizing Committee remain committed to hosting a limited 34th Regatta soon and the 35th in December 2021,” the organisers added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Vagabonds rugby clinic surpasses expectations
Win for Winter as Kamala Open Bowls returns
Hollywood pair takeover Welsh non-league football club
Thalang Cows triumphant over Patong Penguins
Seventh Heaven for Champion Hamilton
Hazmats on, star players out as Asian Champions League returns
Thailand to host major IOC Youth festival this week
Tearful Johnson captures Masters for second major title
Consistency pays as Joan Mir wins first MotoGP world championship
Hamilton equals Schumacher title record in Turkey domination
Stroll on shock pole in terrific Turkey
Argentina stun All Blacks for first ever win over New Zealand

 

Phuket community
HM donates royal title deeds

@DeK, Jor is simply pointing out the ongoing and continued injustice buy having a certain person giv...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Tragic loss of life at the hands of another reckless foolish driver. Now the tragedy moves into the ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Strange how its always to road's fault, not Somchai's. She was far too young to die. too man...(Read More)

TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists

@Kurt A16D/ 14N quarantine? How is that possible ? It's either 15D/14N or 16D/15N ! And a Tha...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

How do you loose control on a straight road?...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

@Jor12 To say that most people in Thailand cannot feed themselves properly is complete nonsense ! Th...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

This is what happens when you are an idiot and can't drive . Throw the book at him....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Of course there's nothing new about any of the problems pointed out here. There are so many ways...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

My reading of nasa's comments is not the gift, but the contributions made by hard working ordina...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Rawai OrBorTor is already more than 15 years 'busy' to get 2 shower stands below the pine tr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
AVC Engineering
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 