Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed

PHUKET: The renowned Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has been postponed, with organisers hoping to reschedule the international regatta for early next year.



By The Phuket News

Monday 23 November 2020, 04:15PM

MegaZip on their way to winning IRC 1 Class in the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta last year. Photo: PKCR / Guy Nowell



The news was announced on the regatta’s official website today (Nov 23).

“The Organizing Committee of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is regrettably informing sailors that based on the current uncertainty regarding international travel, quarantine requirements, host hotel temporary closure and increased infections of COVID-19 worldwide, that the 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be postponed until 2021,” the announcement read.

“This decision was based on the view that the health and safety of our sailors is a top priority. Additionally, the PKCR has traditionally been an international event which at present is not possible. In today’s environment, with quarantine restrictions and too many uncertainties hosting the event was not possible,” it added.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta was scheduled to be held off Phuket from Nov 28-Dec 5.

“We hope to host a scaled down 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta in the first quarter of 2021 and the 35th PKCR between December 4th to 12th 2021,” regatta organisers announced today.

“We would like to thank our Royal Patron His Majesty the King of Thailand, previous participants and sponsors for continuing to support the PKCR. We appreciate all the time and effort that has gone into preparing for participation in the event and racing in the Regatta.

“The Royal Varuna Yacht Club, the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the PKCR Organizing Committee remain committed to hosting a limited 34th Regatta soon and the 35th in December 2021,” the organisers added.