Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones

SAILING: Conditions were more suitable for water-skiing than sailing on the Andaman Sea off the south-western tip of Phuket yesterday (Dec 7) with the lack of wind leaving the large fleet of keelboats and multihulls unable to race.

Sailing
By Press Release

Saturday 8 December 2018, 12:44PM

Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew make the most of the breeze yesterday. Photo: Guy Newell

After being almost becalmed for three hours with little or no wind on a glassy sea, officials sent the keelboats and multihulls back to shore and cancelled the day’s racing in the 11 classes of boats. However, the 107 young sailors contesting the International Dingy Classes were able to race close to shore off Kata Beach in Phuket in slightly better conditions than the bigger boats experienced further out to sea.

Races were held in the Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 420 classes.

Once again, young Thai champion Panwa Boonak left the field in his wake and leads the overall standings in the Boys Optimist Class. Panwa, who won the 2018 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at the Ngwe Saung Yacht Club & Resort in Myanmar, is way out in front after winning all 10 races held so far in the class.

In second place is promising young sailor ML Weka Bhanubandh, a future star in the making, and he is followed by Patihan Vorrasart in third place.

In the Girls Optimist Class, Chalisa Krittanai leads Thofun Boonak and Suchanaree Detthosapol.

In the Laser Standard Class, Chusitt Punjamala had the overall lead after a total of 11 races, with Arthit Mikhail Romanyk second and Chairat Dangdeemark third.

Janisara Sasha Romanyk has the lead in the Laser Radial Class, with Sophia Gail Montgomery second and Voravong Rachrattanaruk third.

Pitchakon Ungpakornkaew was the overall leader in the Laser 4.7 Class and he was followed by Patcharee Sringam in second place, with Nuttapong Yoang-Ngam bringing up third place.

In the 420 Class, which is a team event, Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew maintained their lead after 11 races. In second place was Intira Parnpiboon and Paliga Poonpat, while Jedtavee Yongyuennam and Chakkaphat Wirriyakitti finished third overall.

The final day’s racing in the 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is being held today.

H.E. Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk, the Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Thailand, will preside over the Royal Award Ceremony which will be followed by the closing ceremony and prize-giving.

 

 

