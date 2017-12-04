SAILING: The Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Phuket King’s Cup Regatta hosted at Beyond Resort Kata hoists the flag on this year’s race and honours a strong fleet of entries.

Monday 4 December 2017, 09:31AM

In Photo (from Left): M.L. Tridhosyuth Devakul; Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organising Committee; Norrapat Plodthong, Phuket Governor; Rear Admiral Arkom Tang-on, Deputy Commander, Third Naval Area Command; the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand representative and Chairman of Kata Group Resorts Pramookpisitt Achariyachai.

Over 100 keelboats, multihulls and dinghies from around the world have joined the 31st Anniversary race.

The ‘17 Regatta reaffirms the reputation of Phuket as a sports and marine tourism paradise, and also contributes to the future of sailing in Thailand. This year’s race has a particularly strong focus on growing the sport of Youth Sailing in Thailand and building a great sailing future for the country.

The Opening Ceremony was held on yesterday (Dec 3) at Beyond Resort Kata, part of the Kata Group Resorts, which remains the long standing spiritual home of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong; Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Rear Admiral Arkom Tang-on; the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand representative, M.L. Tridhosyuth Devakul, Chairman of Kata Group Resorts Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, sponsors, sailors and support crews, along with VIP attendees and esteemed media guests.

Gov Norrapat spoke of the importance of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta for the island of Phuket: “This prestigious sporting event reaffirms the reputation of Phuket Island as a Mecca for marine and sports tourism. We are also proud of our island’s reputation for offering world-class hospitality services for visiting guests. We continue to grow in stature as one of the world’s best destinations for watersports, yachting and competitive sailing.”

Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organising Committee, said, “The 31st Phuket King’s Cup Regatta features a grand fleet of Keelboats, Multihulls and International Dinghy races.

“It’s great to see familiar names and faces returning year after year to compete in what has become Asia’s most coveted yachting trophy.

“The Regatta endures as a big attraction for sailing teams from around the world; this year’s race has successfully received strong fleet entries from over 100 competitive teams. We are now positioning the race so that it remains highly relevant to future generations and the ongoing development of the sport.”

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta welcomes the return of some familiar teams and boats which have already proven their pace, pedigree and performance in regattas past. Ray Roberts’ Team Hollywood and Sarab Singh’s Windsiker are to head up IRC0.

Team Mandrake, which has dominated in previous years, will go up against a highly charged pack consisting of Karasu (JPN) and Madame Butterfly (GBR), whilst Premier class sees the return of the pace-setting Pine-Pacific (THA) team.

Both the Bareboat Charter and Cruising classes comprise large fleets, and the Cruising Multihull fleet continues to grow.

A smaller but ever-more-tightly competitive Firefly 850 grouping features familiar names Twin Sharks and Voodoo, whilst the One-Design class this year runs with the Pulse 600 design.