Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2022 dates set

SAILING: The Organising Committee of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta (PKCR) has announced that the 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be held this year from Dec 3-10 at Kata Beach.

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 October 2022, 04:20PM

Image: Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Official / Facebook

This will be the first PKCR since 2019 due to cancellations enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions implemented on domestic and international travel and immigration.

“On behalf of The Royal Varuna Yacht Club, the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the PKCR Organizing Committee we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Thailand,” organisers said on the PKCR website.

“We would like to thank our Royal Patron His Majesty the King of Thailand, previous participants and sponsors for continuing to support the PKCR. We appreciate all the time and effort that has gone into preparing for participation in the event and racing in the Regatta.”

The event is open to boats eligible to complete in the classes as published in this Notice of Race. However, to help with the safety and integrity of the event, and in compliance with a statement from World Sailing on March 1st this year, entries shall be open to boats entered or sailed by persons from any nation, but not persons holding only Russian or Belarusian nationality.

Further, boats and competitors shall not display any sail letters, symbols, flags or slogans representing Russia or Belarus on any boat, place or clothing associated with the event.

The penalty for a breach of this rule will be exclusion from further participation in the event and the removal of the boat from the results.

The ruling was a direct response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 this year.

“Both on and off the water, our sport is united by the values of equality, inclusion, respect and fairness,” the World Sailing statement expplained.

“We are now asking our sailing family to come together as a sporting force for good by working with us at this incredibly difficult time.”

The complete PKCR 2022 schedule, including dinghy class, can be found here. Online entries can be submitted via the same site.

The notice for Race Keelboats and Multihulls can be accessed here.