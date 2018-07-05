FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket kids invited to receive free beach safety training

PHUKET: Phuket children aged between 8-15 years old are invited to receive free beach safety training at an activity to be held in Patong on Saturday.

Thursday 5 July 2018, 12:12PM

The activity, to be held from 8:30-1pm on Saturday (July 7) at Dolphin Court on Patong Beach, is a collaboration between Patong Municipality, Surf Life Saving Australia, Phuket Lifeguard Club and supporters. Photo: Supplied

During the activity kids will be given swimming lessons and basic lifeguard training giving CPR, learn about the various beach warning flags and dangerous sea animals and how to treat their wounds, along with advice on Tsunami evacuation procedures.

All kids who take part in the activity will receive T-shirts, bottles, snacks, and drinks.

Anyone interested in this activity and call Phuket lifeguard Pik on 081-7974775.

