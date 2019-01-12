PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12) honoured children for their efforts in being good examples of what society is striving for as part of the Children’s Day celebrations being observed around the country.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 January 2019, 01:54PM

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the ceremony, held under the government’s slogan this year’s Children’s Day, “Youth, Volunteer, Volunteer for National Development”.

As is tradition on Children’s Day, Governor Phakaphong opened the doors at Provincial Hall so that youngsters could tour the halls of power of provincial administration.

A host of other activities are being held today as part of the national Children’s Day celebrations, with municipalities across the island hosting fun activities, games live shows and displays for the development of children – and for fun.