THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket kids honoured on Children’s Day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12) honoured children for their efforts in being good examples of what society is striving for as part of the Children’s Day celebrations being observed around the country.

culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 January 2019, 01:54PM

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the Children’s Day activities at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 12). Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Activities were held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning to celebrate national Children’s Day. Photo: PR Dept

Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the ceremony, held under the government’s slogan this year’s Children’s Day, “Youth, Volunteer, Volunteer for National Development”.

As is tradition on Children’s Day, Governor Phakaphong opened the doors at Provincial Hall so that youngsters could tour the halls of power of provincial administration.

A host of other activities are being held today as part of the national Children’s Day celebrations, with municipalities across the island hosting fun activities, games live shows and displays for the development of children – and for fun.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HM The King issues special message for Children’s Day
Wat Chalong Fair returns for its 111th year
Phuket gets ready to celebrate Children’s Day
All in a dream: Thailand’s lottery obsession can be a nightmare
Holidaymakers flock back to Bangkok
The shadow-puppet master: Preserving the ancient arts
All About Buddhism: The Season for Miracles
Patong beach road to close for New Year party
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Red Cross Fair top-prize house on show
Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice
Langham’s Splash Beach Resort Phuket hosts largest Indian wedding in Thailand
More than 3,000 cyclists join Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
Guru Prep Academy - Studying for ‘The Thamasooksa Test’
Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ riders insured for injuries, Vice Governor assures

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

If these photographers are engaged by a business in China and work in an individual capacity as an e...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

What was true or not true? Did Thailand allow saudi officials into airport transit lounge to take a...(Read More)

Man faces charges after car accident leaves girl, 15, injured

b70, 000 for killing a power pole whilst a bus driver got B5k for killing six people up north the o...(Read More)

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

There we go: " Taking assets that belongs to other is a crime". Right! But RTP, don't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Their insurances are covered by their respective employers not Thailand. It's no different to ov...(Read More)

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

The vultures are not far away in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

"Chinese photographer,they are the best"Says who? " Thai wedding couples want them&qu...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

Yes 12,blame the Thais. How can they be so careless and let some tourist walk alone.They should foll...(Read More)

Phuket’s fishing industry praises lifting of EU ’yellow card’

I had the opportunity to work with professor Lae Dilokvidhyarat here in Phuket and with unions alre...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Oh course non Thai tourists will know about this web site, I guess there will be multilingual signs ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Express Carpet and Decor
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 