Certificates of achievement were handed out to 100 students at the ceremony, held under the government’s slogan this year’s Children’s Day, “Youth, Volunteer, Volunteer for National Development”.
As is tradition on Children’s Day, Governor Phakaphong opened the doors at Provincial Hall so that youngsters could tour the halls of power of provincial administration.
A host of other activities are being held today as part of the national Children’s Day celebrations, with municipalities across the island hosting fun activities, games live shows and displays for the development of children – and for fun.
Be the first to comment.