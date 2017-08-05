The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous lures yachting giants

PHUKET: The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR), to return to Phuket’s shores on December 8-10, has drawn an impressive collection of key international yachting figures to support the event.

The Phuket News

Sunday 6 August 2017, 10:00AM

International yachting giants are queuing up to support Asia’s leading superyacht event.
International yachting giants are queuing up to support Asia’s leading superyacht event.

“The KRSR is the most exclusive invitation-only superyacht event in Asia, welcoming superyacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners and the Asian glitterati. Guests can expect magnificent superyachts, bespoke activities and glamorous parties set in a relaxed and luxurious environment,” said Richard Pope, CEO Infinite Luxury.

A key signature return is that Feadship as a co-sponsor.

We are also pleased to announce that Feadship returns to the KRSR. This year the famed Dutch superyacht builder, with roots dating back to 1849, increases its involvement in the 2017 event as a co-sponsor while hosting the exclusive superyacht owner's dinner for a second consecutive year,” said Bas Nederpelt, Commercial Director Feadship.

“Following the huge success of last year’s KRSR, Feadship are again delighted to be taking a leading role this year and to once again host the Feadship Owner’s Dinner. The KRSR is helping Phuket become Asia’s top yachting destination.”

Boat International, the global media authority in super yachting, has also signed on to host an exclusive cocktail party.

“We are proud to take part in the KRSR and look forward to our cocktail party during the event. We believe there are incredible synergies to explore when we bring together people who are passionate about superyachts to a unique destination such as Kata Rocks,” noted Stewart Campbell, Editor of Boat International.

Other partners returning for KRSR 2017 include Lee Marine, who will host a private champagne tasting, and The Surin Phuket, which will again host the private beach barbecue on day two of the three-day event.

Also, back for a second consecutive year are Burgess, Hemisphere Monaco, Northrop & Johnson, Bristol Charter, Benetti, Princess, and Seal Superyachts.

C and C Marine

Additional partners are to be announced shortly, Kata Rocks noted in a release issued this week.

“We were very impressed with the inaugural Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous. It was a professionally organised event with an excellent social programme and an impressive array of yachts joining the rendezvous,” said Richard Lambert, Head of Global Sales, Burgess.

Michael Nurbatlian, Director of Marketing at Infinite Luxury, highlighted the plain success of last year’s event.

“We are also pleased to announce that the KRSR will be welcoming an even more impressive list of leading luxury, lifestyle and superyacht media to this year’s event. Last year’s KRSR generated excellent value and exceeded all marketing goals,” he explained.

“Last year we achieved over US$700,000 (B23.29 million) in media coverage for all the participating brands. This year we endeavour to surpass all our objectives to increase both media coverage and the number of participating superyachts,” he said.

In 2016, the KRSR welcomed 17 superyachts to Phuket’s west coast, including iconic superyachts such s the 93-metre Lauren L and the 51m Northern Sun.

The organisers anticipate an even more impressive turnout this year as KRSR establishes itself as the ultimate luxury event in Thailand and the leading superyacht event in Asia.

By invitation only, the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is designed to bring like-minded people together from a personally curated guest list that features Kata Rocks villa owners, superyacht owners, HNW (high-net worth) & UHNW (ultra-high-net worth) individuals interested in yachting and luxury lifestyle, industry professionals plus an influential mix of international and regional lifestyle, luxury travel and yachting media.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Where's the money? No report of attempts to recover it - or is recovery reserved just for politicians?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Because all that matters under the Thai 'system' is face. The Department of Intellectual Property wanted to earn face by getting their name an...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12... I don't find his comments "stupid" at all. They are intelligent, relevant, concise and addresses with clarity the inane commen...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

BenPendejo... read the article..."Red flags have been placed at almost every beach to stop swimmers from going into the sea." The babble of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Its the same in any town in Phuket. Just 5 minutes walking around you can see 20 such places. In places like Patong you dont even have to walk as more...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Eagle@ Like your stupid comments the most of the time you wright a comments to another people Post in Phuket News Mr Eagle. But it is good that there...(Read More)

Tears of joy as Phuket lifeguard returns B100k to Chinese tourist

What a top man this man is for his honesty. I have always thought the lifeguards are good decent people and do a great job under difficult circumstanc...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

OK Joe and brother Eagle, yeah...they pulled this one off...luckily. The issue is that they should have prevented the guy from entering the water, an...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

yvonne... the doomsayers and Thai haters have not agreed with you. Read the lifesavers website to at least get some understanding of what training the...(Read More)

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

Rorri_2...as per usual you have no idea what you are talking about. How can anyone make a judgment on here on scant original articles about what occur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.