PHUKET: The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR), to return to Phuket’s shores on December 8-10, has drawn an impressive collection of key international yachting figures to support the event.

Sunday 6 August 2017, 10:00AM

International yachting giants are queuing up to support Asia’s leading superyacht event.

“The KRSR is the most exclusive invitation-only superyacht event in Asia, welcoming superyacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners and the Asian glitterati. Guests can expect magnificent superyachts, bespoke activities and glamorous parties set in a relaxed and luxurious environment,” said Richard Pope, CEO Infinite Luxury.

A key signature return is that Feadship as a co-sponsor.

We are also pleased to announce that Feadship returns to the KRSR. This year the famed Dutch superyacht builder, with roots dating back to 1849, increases its involvement in the 2017 event as a co-sponsor while hosting the exclusive superyacht owner's dinner for a second consecutive year,” said Bas Nederpelt, Commercial Director Feadship.

“Following the huge success of last year’s KRSR, Feadship are again delighted to be taking a leading role this year and to once again host the Feadship Owner’s Dinner. The KRSR is helping Phuket become Asia’s top yachting destination.”

Boat International, the global media authority in super yachting, has also signed on to host an exclusive cocktail party.

“We are proud to take part in the KRSR and look forward to our cocktail party during the event. We believe there are incredible synergies to explore when we bring together people who are passionate about superyachts to a unique destination such as Kata Rocks,” noted Stewart Campbell, Editor of Boat International.

Other partners returning for KRSR 2017 include Lee Marine, who will host a private champagne tasting, and The Surin Phuket, which will again host the private beach barbecue on day two of the three-day event.

Also, back for a second consecutive year are Burgess, Hemisphere Monaco, Northrop & Johnson, Bristol Charter, Benetti, Princess, and Seal Superyachts.

Additional partners are to be announced shortly, Kata Rocks noted in a release issued this week.

“We were very impressed with the inaugural Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous. It was a professionally organised event with an excellent social programme and an impressive array of yachts joining the rendezvous,” said Richard Lambert, Head of Global Sales, Burgess.

Michael Nurbatlian, Director of Marketing at Infinite Luxury, highlighted the plain success of last year’s event.

“We are also pleased to announce that the KRSR will be welcoming an even more impressive list of leading luxury, lifestyle and superyacht media to this year’s event. Last year’s KRSR generated excellent value and exceeded all marketing goals,” he explained.

“Last year we achieved over US$700,000 (B23.29 million) in media coverage for all the participating brands. This year we endeavour to surpass all our objectives to increase both media coverage and the number of participating superyachts,” he said.

In 2016, the KRSR welcomed 17 superyachts to Phuket’s west coast, including iconic superyachts such s the 93-metre Lauren L and the 51m Northern Sun.

The organisers anticipate an even more impressive turnout this year as KRSR establishes itself as the ultimate luxury event in Thailand and the leading superyacht event in Asia.

By invitation only, the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is designed to bring like-minded people together from a personally curated guest list that features Kata Rocks villa owners, superyacht owners, HNW (high-net worth) & UHNW (ultra-high-net worth) individuals interested in yachting and luxury lifestyle, industry professionals plus an influential mix of international and regional lifestyle, luxury travel and yachting media.