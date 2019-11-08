Phuket's Kata Group launches B1.75bn Pamookkoo Resort

PHUKET: Kata Group, the long-established Thai local hotel operator that began with the opening of its first hotel on Phuket’s southwest coast 40 years ago, has launched its eighth resort, Pamookkoo Resort, representing an investment of B1.75 billion.

By The Phuket News

Friday 8 November 2019, 01:48PM

The 512-unit Pamookkoo Resort, covering more than 16 rai in Kata, represents and investment of B1.75 billion, not including the land. Photo: Pamookkoo Resort

The new hotel is lead by Pariyawit “Benz” Achariyachai, son and heir to Kata Group founder and President Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, who will promote the project as a new leisure destination, focusing on fun-and-sun loving family groups, said a release announcing the new resort.

At an investment of over B1.75bn, not including the cost of land, Pamookkoo Resort is a theme hotel, designed as an adventure land into the past, with a Mesopotamian concept and a décor of golden earth tones, the release noted.

The four-star resort, covering an area of over 16 rai in Kata, is set around a large pool with a four-storey water slider.

The resort also features an outside playground for children and boasts the biggest “Kid’s World” in Phuket, at an area of 135 square metres and two storeys in height, equipped with ball pools, colouring stations and a nap area.

For corporate guests and events, the hotel offers several options of meeting rooms and facilities, with four function rooms of different sizes, the largest of which can host over 1,000 people, making it one of the biggest event spaces in Kata.

The resort’s Pamookkoo Pamookkaa room can accommodate up to 1,100 delegates, the Geology room can host 230 delegates, and the Zoology room 200 delegates. For smaller scale meetings, the Forest room offers a space for 30 persons.

With 512 units, the room options include Deluxe, Deluxe Premium, Family, and Suite with the sizes ranging from 32.8 square metres to as large as 77sqm, all of which are well equipped with modern amenities and large private balcony for every room.

The highlight of the resort is the Pamookkoo Adventure Pool, a large turquoise pool situated at the centre of the resort, with the four-storey slider in the shape of a fortress.

For small children, two more swimming pools are provided in the kid’s zone, together with mini slider and a “water house”.

The resort offers three restaurants, while its “Fit Room” provides features a wide variety of modern fitness equipment.

ON TARGET

The opening promotion rates offer room prices from B2,000 to B4,000 per night, with the resort targeting both Thai and international visitors from countries such as Scandinavia, Russia, China, and India, explained the release.

The occupancy level during the opening phase is expected to reach 90-95%, which is commensurate with this Phuket’s tourism high season, said the release.

“Marketing will be focused on direct booking via the hotel’s official website, with special promotions for Thai residents,” it added.

“Today, we are pleased to welcome visitors to Pamookkoo Resort, the latest hotel by Kata Group. With over 40 years of experience, we have long been providing our guests with excellence in service, and we have always prided ourselves on meeting the changing demands of tourists,” said Mr Pariyawit, Product Development Director of Kata Group Resorts.

“Today’s guests are seeking fulfilling experiences, more than just accommodation, and this is an opportunity for our brand to grow in the market,” he added.

“Also, we are truly confident that Phuket tourism will continue to significantly grow, with a consistent 70-90% occupancy rate for our properties throughout the year. There are several more golden sites on the island that promise high potential, there are other up-and-coming world-class destinations, and the improvements in infrastructure including the expansion of Phuket International Airport all make Phuket one of the greatest of international destinations,” Mr Pariyawit explained.

Kata Group now has a total of eight hotels and resorts in operation. Beyond Resort Karon in Phuket and Beyond Resort Khao Lak in Phang Nga are both luxury resorts open to visitors of over 18 years of age.

Beyond Resort Krabi and Beyond Resort Kata, Phuket, target family vacations. Beyond Patong in Phuket is a landmark in the island’s popular beach resort of Patong, with its Underwater World theme, while Phuket Orchid Resort & Spa at Karon Beach is a family destination.

Novotel Samui Resort Chaweng Beach Kandaburi, on Samui, is the only property not directly operated by Kata Group. Pamookkoo Resort, at Kata, Phuket, is the newest of the Kata Group properties.

Kata Group plans to further expand their business along the Andaman coast, adding one or two units within the next three to five years bringing the total accommodation to around 2,000 rooms, the release explained.

Regarding high competition in the hotel business in Phuket, Mr Pariyawit expressed his confidence in Kata Group’s hotels, saying they are able to answer to tourists in every segment. All of the hotels by Kata Group have their own distinctions, and are trusted by existing and new customers, he said.