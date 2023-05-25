Phuket’s karting whizz kid wins series opener

GO-KARTING: Phuket-based go-karting sensation Kamolphu “Porsche” Anutchakun has taken another big stride forward in his development by winning Round 1 of the Rotax Max Challenge Asia Trophy 2023 (RMCAT) in Malaysia on the weekend of May 13-14.

By Ben Tirebuck

Sunday 28 May 2023, 10:00AM

Porsche finished as winner overall in the ‘Mini Max’ age classification at the Shah Alam International Kart Circuit, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia on May 14 after completing four separate race sections; he won the pre-final, won his heat race and finished in second place in the initial qualifying round before going on to secure top spot in the final race.

Competing for DRM Racing Team, 10-year-old Porsche completed all 13 laps of the track in the final within a time of 12 minutes and 47 seconds. His fastest lap was timed at 58.56 seconds and his average speed was clocked at 61 kilometres per hour.

Simba Motoda from Japan racing for Stratos RL finished in second place almost two seconds behind the Phuket-based speedster, with Zephaan Ardeshir of India also representing the Stratos RL team in third place.

Next up in the six-round series is the Bira Circuit in Chon Buri on the weekend of June 3-4. Following that it’s back to the Shah Alam International Circuit again for Round 3 on July 15-16 before the UniMAP Racing Circuit in Perlis, Malaysia hosts Round 4 on Aug 26-27.

The penultimate round will take place at Bira Circuit again on Sept 23-24 before the series closes out at UniMAP Racing Circuit in Perlis on Oct 7-8.

Selective category winners of the RMCAT Championship will be awarded with a ticket to the RMC Grand Finals 2023, which is scheduled to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from Dec 2-9.

Avid F1 fan

RMCAT 2023 is a regionally recognised karting series that provides owners of a Rotax MAX 125 Evo engines with the highest level of competition in the Asian region.

Many Formula 1 drivers started their racing careers in the seat of karts with Rotax engines, including current world champion Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button and Robert Kubica. Rotax engines have won the most kart racing titles – and still leads the list of overall championship titles.

Genji Hashimoto, CEO of Amprex Racing Services which organises the series said ahead of the opening race in Malaysia: “My aim is to support the young talents and help the new generation to achieve their goals in motorsports.

“I would like to thank all the race teams, drivers as well the fans and friends of the Rotax MAX Challenge in Asia for their support, loyalty and the passion for kart racing.”

Young Porsche, a student at the Kajonkietsuksa School in Kathu, will head into the next challenge full of confidence after his hugely impressive showing in the opening round in Petaling Jaya.

Since launching his karting career at a young age, Khun Porsche has excelled, winning a raft of races domestically and overseas. Recognition hasn’t been merely limited to the race track as he received an official award from Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last July at a special ceremony at Provincial Hall to mark his achievements in go-karting.

“He has been an avid fan of F1 since he was 3-years-old, watching the races whenever he gets the chance,” his mother Danlicha told The Phuket News.

“Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, the current world champion, is his idol and role model – along with his father, of course!

“His goal is to continue to improve and keep racing; his dream is to ultimately progress and one day hopefully qualify to become a fully-fledged F1 driver,” Danlicha added proudly.

Watch this space!

For more information about the Rotax MAX Challenge contact +60 12-297 4870 or visit www.amprexrs.com.