Phuket’s junior golfing prodigy Louise continues her impressive ascent

Golf

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 January 2020, 11:01AM

Louise receiving her medal after winning her category at the US Kids Golf Junior Championship in Malaysia last month. Photo: Supplied

Phuket’s junior golfing sensation, Louise Landgraf, maintained her impressive form by winning the US Kids Golf Junior Championship which was held at the Tanjong Puteri Golf Resort in Johor Bahru, Malaysia between Dec 16-20, 2019.

She participated in the ‘Girls 10 years’ category and scored 72, 66 and 69 for a total of -9 under par.

Later this month she will play at the Asia Pacific Golf Junior Master at Pelican Waters Golf Club in Caloundra, Sunshine Coast, north of Brisbane, Australia which is taking place between Jan 19-21.

The aim is to finish in the top two in order to qualify for the IMG Academy Golf Junior World Championship which will be held in July in San Diego, California, USA.

Louise is a year six student at Head Start International School in Phuket and is currently coached by Pro Teun from the Phuket Golf Academy.

She is a member of Loch Palm Golf Course and Laguna Golf Club in Phuket. She made club history at the latter when, aged six, she became the youngest golfer ever to achieve a hole-in-one on the course.

The Phuket News will continue to monitor Louise’s progress and report her achievements in due course.