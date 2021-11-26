BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket judges put domestic violence back on the agenda

PHUKET: Cases of domestic violence against women and children are rising at the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court, one the court’s Chief Justice’s confirmed yesterday at an event held to raise awraeness of the dire issue.

crimecultureviolence
By The Phuket News

Friday 26 November 2021, 10:38AM

Chief judges from the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court held an event to raise awareness of domestic violence yesterday (Nov 25). The Photo: PR Phuket

“In society today, problems of family violence can always be found. It is increasing and becoming more and more violent and is one of the leading causes of cases in the Juvenile and Family Court,” said Rachot Aungwibul, Chief Justice of the First Tribunal at the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court.

“Even today there are laws to protect the welfare of victims of domestic violence. But the measures to protect their welfare under the law have specific guidelines, procedures, and procedures for enforcement and restrictions on enforcement, causing the victims of violence to be unaware of their rights to apply for welfare protection,” Mr Rachot said.

“In addition, agencies in the justice system that have the authority to protect their welfare still lack understanding of how to drive mechanisms to achieve the intent of the law,” he noted.

“For these reasons the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court has therefore organised a project to improve public knowledge of the law on welfare protection, prosecution and the law on domestic violence under a walk-run campaign to end violence against children and family members,” Mr Rachot explained at the walk-run event held yesterday (Nov 25), from Phuket Town to Saphan Hin Park.

“The aim of the campaign is to disseminate knowledge and adjust attitudes about domestic violence throughout the community and among the general public,” he said.

Present at the event yesterday to preside over the proceedings was Chakaj Wannaphaiboon, Chief Justice of the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court.

“Domestic violence is a problem that has been occurring in Thai society for a long time,” Mr Chakaj said.

“Currently, the problem has broadened, and the level of violence is increasing, which greatly affects the quality of life of family members in which the offender and the offender are close persons or family members,” he added.

“Now, the problem of domestic violence has become one of the leading causes of cases at the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court. It is a basic human rights problem that everyone in society must take part in prevention and resolution,” Mr Chakaj said.

“It is no longer a personal matter, and the Domestic Violence Victims Protection Act BE 2550 (2007) aims to provide protection for victims of violence and punish, rehabilitate and ‘heal’ [sic] those who commit violence,” Mr Chakaj noted.

“We encourage the surrounding society to participate in the prevention, resolution and surveillance of common problems. Today’s activities are being held to combat domestic violence and disseminate knowledge and adjust attitudes about domestic violence, and we hope that the activities today will make the society at large, communities and individuals aware of the problems and work together to solve, prevent and monitor the problems of family violence together,” he said.

