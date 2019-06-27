PHUKET: Paris topped the US News list that names the World’s Best Places to Visit, while Thailand’s Phuket joins the top 10 destinations in the eighth spot.

By TTR Weekly

Thursday 27 June 2019, 09:06AM

Phuket ranked eighth in the World’s Best Places to Visit. Photo: TTR Weekly

Released 25 June the annual rankings highlight the World’s Best Places to Visit, as well as region-specific and niche lists, including the Best Places to Visit in the USA, the Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA, the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, the Best Places to Visit in Australia and The Pacific and the Best Places to Visit in Asia.

Unique to US News, the rankings combine editor, traveller and expert feedback to determine the most remarkable destinations around the world.

Paris, with its world-renowned attractions, excellent cuisine and charming atmosphere, gained the number one slot as the Best Place to Visit in the World.

It was followed by New Zealand’s South Island in second place, Rome in third, Tahiti fourth and London in fifth place.

All the top 10 destinations are gold badged by US News out of a list of 30 top destinations.

Notably, eighth-placed Phuket, the highest placed Asian destination, was ahead of Barcelona (11th) and New York City (12th). The top 30 featured just two Asian destinations; Phuket (8th) and Maldives (16th).

In addition, four destinations in Thailand were listed in the top 15 Best Places to Visit in Asia.

In addition to Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Railay Beach all featured in the Asia list.

The Maldives led the Asia list followed by Tokyo in second place, Phuket third, Bali fourth and Hong Kong fifth.

US News analysed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that combines travellers’ opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

World’s Best Places to Visit (Top 10 gold badged):

Paris South Island, New Zealand Rome Tahiti London Maui Bora Bora Phuket Grand Canyon Yosemite

11. Barcelona 12. New York City 13. Dubai 14. Machu Picchu 15. Sydney 16. Maldives 17. Amsterdam 18. San Francisco 19. Florence 20. Yellowstone 21. Banff 22. Argentine Patagonia 23. British Virgin Islands 24. Santorini 25. St. Lucia 26. Prague 27. Rio de Janeiro 28. Great Barrier Reef 29. Costa Rica 30. Amalfi Coast

Best Places to Visit in Asia. (Top five gold badged):

Maldives Tokyo Phuket Bali Hong Kong Chiang Mai Kyoto Singapore Bangkok Hanoi Taipei Railay Beach, Thailand Seoul Guilin and Lijiang River National Park Shanghai

