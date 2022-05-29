Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives

PHUKET: People of all ages and walks of life gathered at Siranart National Park on May 27 to take part in the Big Cleaning Day 10 event aimed at supporting the preservation of natural resources and supporting good culture in Phuket.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 May 2022, 02:00PM

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

Big Cleaning Day 10 in Phuket on May 27. Photo: Phuket OrBorJor

« »

Organised by the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation together with various government agencies, private organizations, and the public, the Big Cleaning Day 10 was a showcase of how Phuket not only talks the talk but also walks the walk.

Mr Piyadej Chuachyad, Advisor to the President of Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) said: “This activity is held to create awareness of waste management among people and help to promote sustainable waste management solutions, rehabilitate and protect our natural resources and the environment, and dispose of residual waste in the ecosystem from returning into the sea where it poses threat to marine life.”

“It also keeps the beach clean and beautiful, so it’s simply everyone’s duty to care about natural resources, conserve and restore them,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Mr Piyadej called for everyone to protect Phuket beaches and the sea so the island’s natural resources are plentiful and sustainable forever.

Among those who joined the clean-up were government officials from various agencies; students from BCIS, Kajonkiet and other schools; members of general public.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The timing for the clean-up was chosen well as the event coincided with the beginning of the monsoon season when strong waves bring ashore lots of seaborne trash and marine debris showcasing the huge impact of human activities on the marine ecosystem.

Furthermore, if not collected, the garbage is most likely to return to the sea threatening marine life such as fish, turtles, and dolphins.

As Phuket is yet to come up with a special service to collect marine trash from the beaches, regular clean-ups remain the only way to reduce sea pollution and keep Phuket sands clean and tidy for tourists and local beach-goers alike.

Phuket OrBorJor did not report how much trash was collected at the Big Cleaning Day 10. Previous events of this kind usually netted hundreds of kilograms of marine garbage, mostly plastic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market
DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases
Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work
Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, 1 death
Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains
Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket
Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation
Phuket Airport fires up for safety training
Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31
Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket eyes short-haul markets

If there are less 3000 tourists arriving daily it is impossible to get 60% occupancy. The PTA must b...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

Absurd. So you're allowed to get high on alcohol, which you have to buy and which is potentially...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Hong Kong? No one is travelling in or out of Hong Kong. They're under similarly draconian COVID ...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

If this legislation is approved on June 9th, many more people will die on Thai Roads. The combinatio...(Read More)

Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can forget his ambitious goals altogether if the Cannabis Legislati...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Where do they get these figures from? How can tourism be growing at all when there are fewer tourist...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

I see Air Asia planes regularly take off at the lowest possible speed which takes a lot longer to a...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Sorry but can you repeat that ridiculous figure! Phuket's hotel occupancy rate is 60-70%. When? ...(Read More)

Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

Again doing another festival onthe same dates as others. Now there are 3 festivals at 3 beaches at t...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

I wish the RTP put this much effort in to trying to apprehend the real criminals of Phuket, not just...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 