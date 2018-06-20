The warning, numbered 16/2560, was issued yesterday (June 19), following the foul weather battering Phuket since last Thursday (June 14).
The warning is in effect for yesterday and today.
“Small boats should not go out from shore because of strong winds at Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand affecting until June 20,” the warning noted.
“Violators will be prosecuted and certificate of boat operator will be suspended,” it added.
Oddly enough, the warning came as the strong wind and heavy rains began to ease late yesterday.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning re-issued its standing weather warning for strong wind and waves over the Andaman Sea. (See here.)
However, the forecast for today is for fair to moderate conditions with “Calm” winds amounting to little more than a moderate breeze. (See forecast here.)
Kurt | 20 June 2018 - 13:07:48