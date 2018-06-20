Phuket jet-ski, parasail operators threatened for operating in strong waves

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office Chief has issued a warning threatening to fine jet-ski operators and parasail boats who allow their vessels out onto the water during the strong waves Phuket has been experiencing for the past week.

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 10:28AM

Jet-ski and parasail operators have been warned, but it now seems that the weather has already turned for the better. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The warning, numbered 16/2560, was issued yesterday (June 19), following the foul weather battering Phuket since last Thursday (June 14). The warning is in effect for yesterday and today. “Small boats should not go out from shore because of strong winds at Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand affecting until June 20,” the warning noted. “Violators will be prosecuted and certificate of boat operator will be suspended,” it added. Oddly enough, the warning came as the strong wind and heavy rains began to ease late yesterday. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning re-issued its standing weather warning for strong wind and waves over the Andaman Sea. (See here.) However, the forecast for today is for fair to moderate conditions with “Calm” winds amounting to little more than a moderate breeze. (See forecast here.)