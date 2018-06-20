FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket jet-ski, parasail operators threatened for operating in strong waves

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office Chief has issued a warning threatening to fine jet-ski operators and parasail boats who allow their vessels out onto the water during the strong waves Phuket has been experiencing for the past week.

Wednesday 20 June 2018, 10:28AM

Jet-ski and parasail operators have been warned, but it now seems that the weather has already turned for the better. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The warning, numbered 16/2560, was issued yesterday (June 19), following the foul weather battering Phuket since last Thursday (June 14).

The warning is in effect for yesterday and today.

“Small boats should not go out from shore because of strong winds at Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand affecting until June 20,” the warning noted.

“Violators will be prosecuted and certificate of boat operator will be suspended,” it added.

Oddly enough, the warning came as the strong wind and heavy rains began to ease late yesterday.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning re-issued its standing weather warning for strong wind and waves over the Andaman Sea. (See here.)

However, the forecast for today is for fair to moderate conditions with “Calm” winds amounting to little more than a moderate breeze. (See forecast here.)

 

 

Kurt | 20 June 2018 - 13:07:48 

Clever Phuket Marine office. Just warning after the weather ordeal is almost over,  not BEFORE on 14th!
It is all about the financial business relation between all the parties. So ' transparent '.
Thank you, slow slobby Marine office for not caring about the tourist in anticipation.
Another fine example of fooling the tourists/public in  'Official' capacity.

Rorri_2 | 20 June 2018 - 11:30:17 

I'm not sure if the warning has been mis translated, the word "should" is not the same as "shall" or "not", besides that, in the past we have seen these 2 "mafias" warned, with no actual action taken.

